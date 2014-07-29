FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newmont says plans to build gold mine in Suriname
July 29, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Newmont says plans to build gold mine in Suriname

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Tuesday it plans to develop a new gold mine in Suriname. The mine is expected to start production late in 2016.

Newmont, the biggest U.S. gold miner, said it will invest about $900 million to $1 billion to build the Merian gold mine. The project contains gold reserves of 4.2 million ounces and is expected to produce an average of 300,000 ounces to 400,000 ounces of gold a year, Newmont said in a statement.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio

