News Corp Australia installs new leadership to spearhead Asia growth

SYDNEY (Reuters) - News Corp will replace the chief executive officer of its Australian unit and create a new role of executive chairman to grow the global media company’s business in Asia, one of its newspapers reported on Friday.

News Corp Australia’s chief executive Julian Clarke, who came out of retirement to take on the role, would step down at the end of 2015 and be replaced by chief operating officer Peter Tonagh, The Australian reported.

The company would also install the chief executive officer of radio and regional newspaper firm APN News & Media Ltd, Michael Miller, in the newly created role of executive chairman, the paper added.

The hires were part of a “clear plan to use Australia as a base for significant expansion of our presence in Asia, while ensuring that our traditional businesses in Australia are developed to their full potential,” the paper quoted News Corp’s global chief executive Robert Thomson as saying.

A day earlier, News Corp said its Dow Jones news publishing unit, which has about 5,000 employees worldwide, would close bureaus in Prague and Helsinki and cut jobs in bureaus in Europe and Asia.

A day before that, News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch’s broadcasting and movie business, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, said it was promoting Murdoch’s sons, James Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, to the roles of executive co-chairman and CEO.

A News Corp Australia spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, APN said Miller would quit as chief executive to take on his new role at News Corp Australia. In March, News Corp bought a 14.99 percent stake in APN, the maximum it is allowed under Australian media ownership rules.