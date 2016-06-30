FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
News Corp CEO says drop in pound 'auspicious' for $295 million Wireless deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 30, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

News Corp CEO says drop in pound 'auspicious' for $295 million Wireless deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp (NWSA.O) said the timing of the U.S. group's offer for talkSPORT-owner Wireless WLG.L after the post-Brexit drop in the pound was "auspicious", although the companies had been in talks for some time.

"Clearly it's a deal that's been in the works for a while, but it's quite fair to say that the decline in the pound is auspicious in the circumstances," Thomson told Reuters after the announcement of the 220 million-pound ($295 million) deal that brings together the publisher of The Sun and The Times newspapers with the sports radio broadcaster.

Murdoch said on Tuesday the falling pound made Britain more competitive, Sky News and Times journalist Ed Conway tweeted.

The value of the pound hit a 31-year low against the dollar on Monday after Britons voted to leave the European Union a week ago.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.