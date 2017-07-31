Monday Morning Briefing

A participant reacts in front of a mock-up tank on fire as university students and relatives of victims march to commemorate the killing of students during a protest in 1975 by Salvadoran military forces, in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 30, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff has been urged to rein in White House chaos, Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack and Discovery Communications is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion. U.S.

Republicans urged President Donald Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly to rein in the chaos within the White House but said the retired Marine Corps general will be challenged to assert control. Trump announced Kelly would replace his embattled chief of staff Reince Priebus at the end of a particularly chaotic week that saw his first legislative effort - healthcare reform - fail in Congress.

Trump tells Republicans to get back on healthcare bill

Exclusive: Majority of Americans want Congress to move on from healthcare reform - Reuters/Ipsos poll

Trump bump - Court fights draw big money into attorney general races

Two inmates still at large after Alabama mass jailbreak

Nine hurt as vehicle plows into Los Angeles crowd in what police describe as accident North Korea

Trump and Japan's Abe talk about 'grave and growing' North Korea threat

China hits back at Trump criticism over North Korea Russia

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that prohibits technology that provides access to websites banned in Russia, the government's website showed on Sunday. The law, already approved by the Duma, the lower house of parliament, will ban the use of virtual private networks and other technologies, known as anonymizers, that allow people to surf the web anonymously.

Putin says U.S. must cut 755 diplomatic staff, more measures possible

Kremlin says up to Washington to decide which embassy staff to cut

Middle East

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on the Iraqi embassy in Kabul that began with a suicide bomber blowing himself up at the main gate, allowing gunmen to enter the building and battle security forces. The assault comes a week after 35 people were killed in a Taliban attack on government workers in the Afghan capital and underlines the country's precarious security as the United States weighs an overhaul of its policy in the region.

Saudi Arabia says that calls for internationalization of holy sites 'a declaration of war'

Stranded Yemenis, thousands of others stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.

Commentary: The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria’s suffering

Militants poised to leave Lebanon-Syria border zone under truce

Four Arab countries say they are ready for Qatar dialogue with conditions Business

Discovery Communications is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion in a deal that is expected to boost the combined company's negotiating leverage with pay TV operators at a time when more people watch video online.

Charter Communications says 'no interest' in buying Sprint

How China’s biggest bank became ensnared in a sprawling money laundering probe

Buyback and profit rise show progress as HSBC looks east

Breakingviews: HSBC’s new chairman inherits a bank on the up

Reuters TV: A flood of new stock could sign Snap shares

India's Snapdeal ends talks for sale to Flipkart Venezuela

Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party has vowed that a newly elected legislative super-body will begin passing laws quickly after a vote that was boycotted by the opposition and slammed by foreign governments as an affront to democracy. At least 10 people were killed in protests on Sunday by opponents of unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who insists the new "constituent assembly" will bring peace after four months of protests that have killed more than 120 people.

