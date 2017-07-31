Monday Morning Briefing

8 Min Read
U.S. President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff has been urged to rein in White House chaos, Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a Kabul attack and Discovery Communications is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion. U.S.
Republicans urged President Donald Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly to rein in the chaos within the White House but said the retired Marine Corps general will be challenged to assert control. Trump announced Kelly would replace his embattled chief of staff Reince Priebus at the end of a particularly chaotic week that saw his first legislative effort - healthcare reform - fail in Congress.
President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that prohibits technology that provides access to websites banned in Russia, the government's website showed on Sunday. The law, already approved by the Duma, the lower house of parliament, will ban the use of virtual private networks and other technologies, known as anonymizers, that allow people to surf the web anonymously.
Middle East
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on the Iraqi embassy in Kabul that began with a suicide bomber blowing himself up at the main gate, allowing gunmen to enter the building and battle security forces. The assault comes a week after 35 people were killed in a Taliban attack on government workers in the Afghan capital and underlines the country's precarious security as the United States weighs an overhaul of its policy in the region.
Discovery Communications is acquiring Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion in a deal that is expected to boost the combined company's negotiating leverage with pay TV operators at a time when more people watch video online.
Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party has vowed that a newly elected legislative super-body will begin passing laws quickly after a vote that was boycotted by the opposition and slammed by foreign governments as an affront to democracy. At least 10 people were killed in protests on Sunday by opponents of unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro, who insists the new "constituent assembly" will bring peace after four months of protests that have killed more than 120 people.