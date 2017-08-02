Wednesday Morning Briefing

An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean July 28, 2017. U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt/Handout via REUTERS

The White House is sending mixed signals on Russian sanctions, Apple delivers surprisingly strong earnings and the Philippines' Duterte calls North Korea's Kim Jong-Un a "fool" over nuclear ambitions Russia

President Donald Trump grudgingly accepted new congressional sanctions on Russia, the top U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday, remarks in contrast with those of Vice President Mike Pence, who said the bill showed Trump and Congress speaking "with a unified voice”. The U.S. Congress voted last week by overwhelming margins for sanctions to punish the Russian government over interference in the 2016 presidential election, annexation of Crimea and other perceived violations of international norms.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson acknowledged that he and President Donald Trump disagree over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and said the two men discuss how to use the international agreement to advance administration policies. Trump at times vowed during the 2016 presidential election campaign to withdraw from the agreement, which was signed by the United States, Russia, China and three European powers to curb Iran's nuclear program in return for lifting most Western sanctions.

Apple delivered surprisingly strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and signaled that its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone lineup is on schedule, driving the stock up 6 percent to an all-time high in after-hours trading. The stock climbed above its intraday record high to $159.10 after the company reported better-than-expected iPhone sales, revenue and earnings per share. The stock price move was expected to help drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average over the 22,000 mark on Wednesday.

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. Economy

China and the other BRICS nations pledged to fight protectionism and safeguard intellectual property rights, even as U.S. President Donald Trump considers action against what he sees as unfair trade practices by China. Trade ministers from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa concluded two days of meetings in Shanghai agreeing to deepen trade and investment links, and "safeguard and develop" the multilateral trading system, according to a statement by Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan.

Shunned by bond market, U.S. Virgin Islands faces cash crisis Asia

China accused India of "concocting" excuses over the illegal entry of the South Asian nation's military into Chinese territory on their disputed border, adding that China had shown great restraint. The stand-off on a plateau next to the mountainous Indian state of Sikkim, which borders China, has ratcheted up tension between the neighbors, who share a 2,175-mile frontier, large parts of which are disputed.

An attack on the Iraqi embassy in Kabul has reinforced fears that Islamic State militants are seeking to bring the group's Middle East conflict to Afghanistan, though evidence of fighters relocating from Iraq and Syria remains elusive. Islamic State said it carried out Monday's attack, which began with a suicide bomber blowing himself up at the embassy's main gate, allowing gunmen to enter the building and battle security forces.

Only 3.7 million people had voted by 5.30 p.m. in Venezuela's controversial Constitutional Assembly election on Sunday, according to internal electoral council data reviewed by Reuters, casting doubt on the 8.1 million people authorities said had voted that day. The election of the legislative super-body has been decried by critics as illegitimate and designed to give the unpopular government of President Nicolas Maduro powers to rewrite the constitution and sideline the opposition-led congress.

