Charlotte Church wins $951,400 hacking damages
#Entertainment News
February 27, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 6 years ago

Charlotte Church wins $951,400 hacking damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British singer Charlotte Church reads a statement outside of the High Court in London, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Singer Charlotte Church and her parents settled her phone-hacking damages action against the publishers of the now defunct News of the World for 600,000 pounds ($951,400) at the High Court on Monday.

The settlement, one of the highest to be paid out in the phone-hacking scandal, includes 300,000 pounds in legal costs.

Lawyers for the 26-year-old and her parents, James and Maria, confirmed last week that terms had been agreed with News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The court heard that 33 articles in the News of the World were the product of hacking into her family’s voicemails when Church was a teenager.

Avril Ormsby; Editing by Steve Addison

