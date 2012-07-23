FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp promotes Rice, Hill in shake-up before split
July 23, 2012 / 7:33 PM / 5 years ago

News Corp promotes Rice, Hill in shake-up before split

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp said on Monday it had promoted Peter Rice to chairman and chief executive of its Fox Networks Group in the first step of an expected executive shake-up ahead of the company’s split into two separate entertainment and news companies next year.

It also said long-time Fox Sports CEO David Hill has been promoted to a wider post of senior executive vice president for News Corp.

The double move means Rice will now also oversee sports, one of the most lucrative sectors of the TV business, in addition to Fox Broadcasting, international and cable networks.

Hill will focus on programming, digital initiatives and other opportunities globally.

There has been much speculation about how News Corp will cram all its executive talent into the new News Corp entertainment company after the split from its newspapers and publishing business. Alongside Murdoch as chairman and CEO, and Chase Carey as his No.2, there are also Murdoch’s two children Elisabeth and James, who are both entertainment executives.

Reporting By Yinka Adegoke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
