FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
News Corp hires U.S. compliance officials: FT
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 30, 2012 / 11:37 PM / in 5 years

News Corp hires U.S. compliance officials: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passer-by stands in front of the News Corporation building in New York June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

LONDON (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (NWSA.O) has hired a senior official from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a former federal prosecutor to lead new compliance units, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Gerson Zweifach, News Corp’s general counsel and new chief compliance officer, is set to announce five appointments on Monday, the FT said.

They include John McCoy, the associate regional director of the SEC’s enforcement arm in Los Angeles, and Brian Michael, a former federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York.

News Corp had moved to a more centralized compliance structure with five officers reporting to Zweifach and responsible for the company’s activities in different geographical regions.

“They will study internal controls, figure out how to make them stronger, test them and report directly to me on anything that needs further examination,” the newspaper quoted Zweifach as saying.

Writing by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.