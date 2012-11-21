FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Rupert Murdoch sheds some News Corp shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

News Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch listens to a question at the "The Economics and Politics of Immigration" Forum in Boston, Massachusetts August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - News Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch sold about $10 million of the company’s Class A shares on November 20, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The sale of 418,631 Class A shares represent about 5 percent of Murdoch and his family’s total Class A.

Murdoch and his family control News Corp through their ownership of about 40 percent of Class B voting shares.

Shares of News Corp, home to 20th Century Fox, Fox TV stations and the Wall Street Journal, have been on a tear up almost 50 percent year over year.

The company is preparing to separate its publishing and entertainment assets next year in a move to appease shareholders who have been pressing the company to shed its troubled newspaper business.

The stock closed down 0.7 percent at $23.82 on Wednesday.

Reporting By Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

