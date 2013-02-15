FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rupert Murdoch sells some News Corp voting shares
February 15, 2013 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

Rupert Murdoch sells some News Corp voting shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch leaves his Fifth Avenue home in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch, chairman and chief executive officer of News Corp, sold less than 1 percent of his shares in the media company.

Murdoch sold 1,396,571 million Class B shares, out of 317,290,709 shares, on February 13, for $40.1 million, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

News Corp, which owns Fox Network, The Wall Street Journal, and 20th Century Fox movie studios, is controlled by Murdoch’s family through its ownership of 40 percent of Class B voting shares.

In November, Murdoch sold his Class A shares.

Shares of News Corp are up almost 50 percent in the past 12 months. The stock closed up 1.4 percent at $28.90 on Friday.

Reporting By Jennifer Saba in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
