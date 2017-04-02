FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 5 months ago

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.

"The push alert system for our mobile app was compromised this evening. Please accept our apologies," the newspaper said on Twitter several hours after the alerts went out.

The tabloid newspaper did not provide details of the alerts from its app, but screen grabs posted online by Twitter users included an alert reading "Heil President Donald Trump!" among a series that ran on Saturday, which was April Fool's Day.

Other posts were more cryptic, vague or seemingly religious in nature, with the final one reading "with Lucid Love, Selah," according to media reports and screen shots posted on Twitter.

The Post is owned by News Corp.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Kim Coghill

