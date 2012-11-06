FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp sees cautious ad spending in final months of 2012
#Business News
November 6, 2012

News Corp sees cautious ad spending in final months of 2012

Lisa Richwine

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Television advertisers appear cautious in their spending for the final months of the year, News Corp Chief Operating Officer Chase Carey said on Tuesday.

The London Olympics on NBC grabbed a large share of third-quarter ad spending, Carey said, but the fourth quarter of 2012 will be “a bit better” for News Corp.

“I think you’ve got a market that is pretty reserved and pretty cautious,” Carey told analysts after the company reported its quarterly results.

“I think markets overall are OK, not great,” he said.

Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Ciro Scotti

