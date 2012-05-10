FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

News Corp investors shrug off scandal, send shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - News Corp (NWSA.O) investors, unfazed by the phone hacking scandal at the company’s UK newspapers, pushed shares up 5 percent on Thursday after the company posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp‘s, which announced quarterly results on Wednesday, also said its board approved another $5 billion in share buybacks.

The company is embroiled in a phone hacking scandal that has shaken the New York-based media conglomerate, calling into question its leadership. Last week, a UK parliamentary select committee report said Murdoch was unfit to run a major international business.

Investors shrugged off the report and have sent shares of News Corp up $1.02 to $20.40 in morning trade on the NASDAQ.

Evercore Partners analyst Alan Gould reiterated News Corp’s “overweight” rating and $25 price target based on “the superior fundamental earnings growth and the aggressive buyback,” he wrote in a note.

Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

