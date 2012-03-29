News Corp's Fox ponders sports network change: source

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - News Corp’s Fox Sports unit is contemplating steps to overhaul “Fuel”, but has no immediate plans for its fledgling action-sports channel to go toe-to-toe with industry heavyweight ESPN, according to a source with knowledge of the review.

Rumors that Fox would take Fuel well beyond its traditional fare of skateboarding, surfing and other so-called extreme sports and create its own mainstream channel persist among TV executives, with Fox routinely dismissing them.

Should Fox attempt that, its first step would have been to contact cable operators who carry Fuel. That hasn’t happened, a second source with knowledge of the situation said.

“It’s hard not to notice how much money ESPN makes. That’s the draw,” said Morningstar analyst Michael Corty. “The challenge is getting the key sports rights to really make a national 24-hour sports network successful.”

Fuel, which also carries snowboarding and freestyle motor cross, is carried by cable or satellite services in more than 36 million U.S. homes. By comparison, Walt Disney Co’s ESPN is beamed into 101.4 million homes, and ESPN 2 in 101.9 million homes.

Fox also operates 12 regional sports networks and provides programming to nine others, which together serve 83 million homes, the company said in regulatory filings.

A News Corp spokesman said the company had no comment.

It offers some national programming but is focused on local sports and has the rights to telecast 66 of 81 U.S. professional leagues, including teams in the National Basketball Association and professional baseball.

Bloomberg reported on March 28 that News Corp was planning to convert Fuel to a national sports channel and was contacting cable and satellite services to carry the new service.