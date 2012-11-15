FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
News Corp close to deal for YES stake: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2012 / 4:51 AM / in 5 years

News Corp close to deal for YES stake: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A passer-by stands in front of the News Corporation building in New York June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - News Corp is in the process of closing a deal to buy a minority stake in New York regional sports network YES, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

A deal that values the home network of the New York Yankees at about $3 billion is expected to be announced in the coming days, the Journal reported.

News Corp will be acquiring about 40 percent of the network, most of which will come from stake sales by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Providence Equity Partners, the Journal said.

News Corp owns Dow Jones & Co, which publishes The Wall Street Journal.

The deal comes amid rising fees for sports rights and values for the networks that own them, the Wall Street Journal reported.

News Corp could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.