News Corp CFO retires, Nallen named CFO of 21st Century Fox
#Business News
June 13, 2013 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

News Corp CFO retires, Nallen named CFO of 21st Century Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rupert Murdoch (L), chairman and CEO of News Corporation, and David DeVoe, CFO of News Corp, go to lunch at the duck pond at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - News Corp said its Chief Financial Officer David DeVoe would retire following the company’s separation into two business at the end of June.

The company said Deputy Chief Financial Officer John Nallen will become CFO of 21st Century Fox, which will hold News Corp’s media and entertainment businesses.

DeVoe will retain his seat on the board and remain a senior adviser, the company said.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $31.68 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

(This version of the story corrects the last paragraph to say News Corp is based in New York, not Delaware.)

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

