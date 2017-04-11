Tuesday Morning Briefing

A student who was evacuated after a shooting at North Park Elementary School is embraced after groups of them were reunited with parents waiting at a high school in San Bernadino, California, U.S. April 10, 2017.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met in Italy with foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major advanced economies, joined by Middle East allies to forge a united position on Syria before his trip to Moscow this week. Tillerson's role as messenger for the G7 marks a turning point for U.S. President Donald Trump, who in the past alarmed allies by expressing skepticism about the value of U.S. support for traditional friends, while calling for closer ties with Moscow.

Trump administration open to more strikes in Syria: White House

Tillerson faces tough talks in Moscow

For survivors of past Syrian gassing, new attacks bring horror and despair North Korea

North Korean state media warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of a U.S. pre-emptive strike as a U.S. Navy strike group led by a nuclear-powered aircraft steamed towards the western Pacific. Russia, meanwhile, said it was worried the U.S. may attack North Korea.

Following repeated missile tests that drew international criticism, China banned all imports of North Korean coal on Feb. 26, cutting off the country's most important export product. Most recently, Thomson Reuters maps show a fleet of North Korean cargo ships heading home to the port of Nampo, the majority of it fully laden.

An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Stockholm

Rakhmat Akilov, the main suspect in the truck attack in Stockholm that killed four people and injured 15, has admitted to committing a terrorist crime, his lawyer told a court on Tuesday. Business

United Airlines sparked outrage on Monday over the treatment of a passenger who was physically dragged off a plane the airline had overbooked. One of the security officers involved in the incident was placed on leave pending an investigation. The man, who appeared to be Asian, was seen being dragged down the aisle on his back by his hands, body limp, bleeding from the mouth, glasses askew and shirt pulled up above his navel.

Global stocks of corn, wheat, rice and soybeans combined will hit a record 671.1 million tonnes going into the next harvest - the third straight year of historically high surplus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). That's enough to cover demand from China for about a year. The USDA forecasts net farm income will fall 8.7 percent this year to $62.3 billion - the lowest level since 2009.

Crude oil eased from a five-week high as rising U.S. shale oil production offset concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and output cuts being made to support prices.

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission has said that he wants to stop a 2013 regulatory proceeding that seeks to lift the ban on making phone calls on U.S. airlines. U.S.

A special education teacher and one of her students were fatally shot by her estranged husband when he opened fire with a high-caliber revolver before killing himself in her classroom at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, police said. A second student was badly wounded by the gunman, who authorities said had a criminal history that included weapons charges and domestic violence that predated his brief marriage to the slain teacher.

A Texas law that requires voters to show identification before casting ballots was enacted with the intent to discriminate against black and Hispanic voters, a U.S. federal judge ruled.The ruling on voter ID comes about a month after two federal judges ruled that Texas lawmakers drew up three U.S. congressional districts to undermine the influence of Hispanic voters.

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has resigned after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.