Thursday Morning Briefing

Days before FBI Director James Comey was fired, he pushed for more resources for his agency's probe into possible collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia to sway the 2016 U.S. election, a congressional source said.

Trump’s anger with Comey had been building for months, but a turning point came when Comey refused to preview his planned testimony to top Trump aides before delivering it to a Senate panel, White House officials said.

The Senate will continue its meetings without Comey. The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena demanding documents related to Russia from former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Senate rejected a resolution to revoke an Obama-era rule to limit methane emissions from oil and gas production on federal lands, dealing a blow to Trump's efforts to free the drilling industry from what he sees as excessive environmental regulation.

Turkey warned the United States that a decision to arm Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State in Syria could end up hurting Washington, and accused its NATO ally of siding with terrorists. North Korea

North Korea demanded the handover of "terror suspects" who plotted to kill leader Kim Jong Un with a biochemical substance, repeating accusations it made last week that U.S. and South Korean spies were behind the plan.

South Korea's new president launched international efforts to defuse tension over North Korea's weapons development, urging both dialogue and sanctions while also aiming to ease Chinese anger about a U.S. anti-missile system.



The Trump administration is likely to expand a ban on laptops on commercial aircraft to include some European countries, but is reviewing how to ensure lithium batteries stored in luggage holds do not explode in midair, officials briefed on the matter said.

Boeing temporarily halted test flights of its new 737 MAX aircraft due to an issue with the engine, which is jointly made by General Electric and Safran SA of France.



Venezuela opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles reacts as he is affected by tear gas while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins Business

Tesla has begun taking orders for its solar roof tiles, a cornerstone of Elon Musk's strategy to sell a fossil-fuel-free lifestyle.

Trade protectionism is a "dead end" that may score political points but will ultimately hurt the U.S. economy, one of the most influential Federal Reserve officials said in the central bank's strongest defense yet of open borders in the face of a skeptical Trump Administration.

With 1,600 U.S. stores, Aldi’s internal studies show its prices are 21 percent lower than its lowest-priced rivals, including Wal-Mart Stores, according to Chief Executive Jason Hart. His strategy, previously unreported, centers on adding more private-label goods, which are a retailer's in-house brands, to win over price-sensitive customers, and a massive expansion to further disrupt a U.S. grocery sector that has seen 18 companies go bankrupt since 2014. Immigration

Three Plattsburgh, New York, taxi cab companies will pay financial penalties for taking advantage of illegal immigrants fleeing the United States for Canada through practices including price gouging, the New York Attorney General's office said.



