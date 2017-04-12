Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool

Vladimir Putin said U.S.-Russia ties are worse since Trump took office, as Moscow delivered an unusually hostile reception to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a face-off over Syria.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has accused Russia of shielding Syria's government from blame for a deadly gas attack in early April that killed 87 people, including children. "It's clear that the Russians are trying to cover up what happened there," one White House official said on condition of anonymity. Russia has frequently offered multiple, conflicting accounts of Syrian government aggression. White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters that the facts backed up the U.S. version of events during his weekly press briefing.

At the same briefing, Spicer drew criticism after he sought to underscore the ghastliness of the gas attack by saying: "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons." Nazi Germany used gas chambers to kill millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a peaceful resolution of rising tension on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversation with U.S. President Trump, as a U.S. aircraft carrier strike group steamed toward the region. Trump said in a tweet that North Korea was "looking for trouble" and the United States would "solve the problem" with or without Beijing's help. North Korean state media warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of American aggression.

Europe

A website which allowed Britons to register to vote in last year's European Union referendum might have been targeted by foreign hackers causing it to crash before the registration deadline, a committee of British lawmakers said in a report.

The United States has called on Hungary to suspend implementation of a law that Washington says threatens the continued operation of a Budapest university founded by U.S. financier George Soros. Hungarian President Janos Ader signed the legislation on Monday despite street protests against it in Budapest and condemnation abroad. Another mass rally against the law is planned for today.

Fishermen anchor their boat at dawn off the coast of Koh Samui in Thailand, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Business

Outrage spread to Vietnam on Wednesday over United Airlines' handling of a passenger dragged from his seat after it emerged that the 69-year-old U.S. doctor was Vietnamese by birth.

Bankruptcy is looking more certain for Puerto Rico as the clock ticks down to a May 1 deadline to restructure $70 billion in debt, ramping up uncertainty for anyone betting on returns from the island's widely held U.S. municipal bonds.

President Trump told a group of chief executives on Tuesday that his administration might eliminate Dodd-Frank and replace the financial reform rules with "something else."

World trade is on track to expand by 2.4 percent this year, though there is "deep uncertainty" about economic and policy developments, particularly in the United States, the World Trade Organization said.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's oil refining company, CVR Energy, made a massive bet in 2016 that prices for U.S. government biofuels credits would fall - just before Icahn started advising President Trump on regulations driving that market. The size and specifics of the gamble - involving $186 million worth of biofuels credits the company said it needed at the end of 2016 to satisfy regulatory requirements - have not been previously reported by the media.

U.S.

Kansas Republican and state treasurer Ron Estes defeated Democrat James Thompson, a civil rights attorney, to win a Congressional seat in a race that became an unlikely litmus test of an early backlash to Trump.

Britain's Daily Mail agreed to pay First Lady Melania Trump an undisclosed sum and issue an apology after it published an article saying she had offered "services beyond simply modeling" in her former job.