Thursday Morning Briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) addresses a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2017.

White House

"I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete," U.S. President Donald Trump said of NATO, as he stood alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference. That’s just one of several foreign policy shifts he’s made after less than three months in the White House. Trump added that his relationship with China was improving while his relationship with Russia was souring. Poland hopes to secure a Trump visit in July. North Korea

Military force cannot resolve tension over North Korea, China said, while an influential Chinese newspaper urged the North to halt its nuclear program in exchange for Chinese protection. Trump has diverted the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group towards the Korean peninsula, which could take more than a week to arrive, in a show of force aimed at deterring North Korea from conducting another nuclear test or launching more missiles to coincide with important events and anniversaries.

Despite sending a naval force to the Korean peninsula, the Trump administration is focusing its North Korea strategy on tougher economic sanctions, possibly including an oil embargo, banning its airline, intercepting cargo ships and punishing Chinese banks doing business with Pyongyang, U.S. officials say. Markets

The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields slid today and were on track for their biggest weekly declines this year, after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would like to see interest rates stay low and that the greenback was too strong.

Some of the actively managed funds that have performed the best since the Nov. 8 presidential election are switching from "Trump Trade" bets on financial and infrastructure stocks into beaten-down sectors such as retail, apparel or biotech. United

Lawyers for the passenger dragged from a United Airlines plane in Chicago filed an emergency request with an Illinois state court to require the carrier to preserve video recordings and other evidence related to the incident. United CEO Oscar Munoz is under pressure to contain a torrent of bad publicity and calls for boycotts against United unleashed by videos that captured the passenger’s rough treatment by airline and airport security staff. Autos

The race to develop and exploit autonomous vehicle technology is reshaping the hierarchy of the automotive industry, replacing traditional top-down manufacturing relationships with complex webs of alliances and acquisitions. The first fully self-driving cars are expected to go into production by 2020-2021. Analysts have said self-driving cars will not be in wide use before 2030. "Everybody is trying to understand what skill sets are required to be first in the game (and) if they don’t have it, they’re going to partner, invest or purchase,” said Xavier Mosquet, a senior partner at Boston Consulting Group.

In response to investors telling Tesla’s Elon Musk to add two new independent directors to its board to "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics," Musk took to Twitter to tell them to ‘buy Ford’ if they’re dissatisfied.

Lola the bear, one of two surviving animals in Mosul's zoo, along with Simba the lion, is seen at an enclosure in the shelter after arriving to an animal rehabilitation shelter in Jordan, April 11, 2017. Picture taken April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed Oil

Saudi Arabia and international oil companies have discussed gas venture opportunities inside the kingdom and abroad as part of the top crude-exporting country's drive to diversify investments before the listing of national energy giant Saudi Aramco.

Nigeria's military said it had destroyed 13 illegal refineries in the restive Niger Delta oil hub. Military authorities say there are hundreds of illegal refineries in the region, which process stolen crude from oil company pipelines.

After years of often explosive growth, fuel consumption in Asia's biggest economies is stuttering, undermining efforts led by OPEC to end a global supply glut and lift prices. Syria

The British delegation at the world’s chemical weapons watchdog said samples taken from the attack in Syria last week tested positive for the nerve agent sarin. Earlier testing by Turkish authorities had also said the chemical used on April 4 was sarin. Tax reform

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan's tax reform blueprint appears to be losing its status as the likely framework for the first major tax overhaul since 1986, with rival approaches emerging from the White House, Senate and other quarters in Congress. Germany

German prosecutors issued an arrest warrant against a 26-year-old Iraqi man detained following an attack on a bus carrying players of a top soccer team, saying they believed he was a member of Islamic State.