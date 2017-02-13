U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn boards Air Force One at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida U.S., February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The White House needs to figure out what it’s going to do about Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn after reports of contact Flynn had with Russian officials before Trump took office.

The administration’s criticism of the judiciary continued into the weekend, when a White House official attacked a court ruling that blocked Trump’s executive order on immigration as a "judicial usurpation of power." The official said the administration was considering its options, including a new order.

Queen Bey...without that gramophone-shaped crown

Beyonce performs at the 2017 Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

British singer-songwriter Adele swept the Grammy Awards, taking home statuettes for the top prizes - album, record and song of the year - in a shocking, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.

California authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living below the tallest dam in the United States, the Lake Oroville Dam in northern California, after a spillway appeared in danger of collapse.

Yale University said it will change the name of Calhoun College after protesters said the school should drop the honor it gave to an alumnus who was a prominent advocate of slavery. The building will be renamed for trailblazing female computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper.

"My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you"

-- Adele after triumphing over Beyonce at the Grammys

North Korea said it successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile, claiming advances in a weapons program it is pursuing in violation of U.N. resolutions. After some tough talk, Trump’s restrained public reaction to Pyongyang's first ballistic missile launch on his watch shows he has few good options to curb North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

China's Foreign Ministry expressed concern after Japan got continued U.S. backing for its dispute with Beijing over islands in the East China Sea during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a stunning turnaround, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of the police force's leading role in his signature campaign, a merciless war on illegal drugs. Why? Duterte was furious that drugs-squad cops had not only kidnapped and murdered a South Korean businessman, but they had strangled him to death in the headquarters of the Philippines National Police.

World stocks and bond yields rose on Monday, lifted by a re-emergence of so-called "Trump trades" as investors bet that the president's tax reform plans will boost economic growth and corporate profits.

Is the amount of coal traded every year in Tianjin, one of China's busiest ports, where the government is considering banning the commodity. Beijing is also considering forcing steel and aluminum producers to cut more output and shutting some fertilizer and drug plants as Beijing intensifies its war on smog.

Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office for a second round of questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.

