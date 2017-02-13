The White House needs to figure out what it’s going to do about Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn after reports of contact Flynn had with Russian officials before Trump took office.
The administration’s criticism of the judiciary continued into the weekend, when a White House official attacked a court ruling that blocked Trump’s executive order on immigration as a "judicial usurpation of power." The official said the administration was considering its options, including a new order.
Beyonce performs at the 2017 Grammy Awards. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British singer-songwriter Adele swept the Grammy Awards, taking home statuettes for the top prizes - album, record and song of the year - in a shocking, history-making victory over Beyonce on a night marked by political statements and emotional tributes.
California authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people living below the tallest dam in the United States, the Lake Oroville Dam in northern California, after a spillway appeared in danger of collapse.
Yale University said it will change the name of Calhoun College after protesters said the school should drop the honor it gave to an alumnus who was a prominent advocate of slavery. The building will be renamed for trailblazing female computer scientist Grace Murray Hopper.
Quote of the day
"My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you"
-- Adele after triumphing over Beyonce at the Grammys
In a stunning turnaround, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of the police force's leading role in his signature campaign, a merciless war on illegal drugs. Why? Duterte was furious that drugs-squad cops had not only kidnapped and murdered a South Korean businessman, but they had strangled him to death in the headquarters of the Philippines National Police.
Around Wall Street
World stocks and bond yields rose on Monday, lifted by a re-emergence of so-called "Trump trades" as investors bet that the president's tax reform plans will boost economic growth and corporate profits.
Digits of the day: 100 million tonnes
Is the amount of coal traded every year in Tianjin, one of China's busiest ports, where the government is considering banning the commodity. Beijing is also considering forcing steel and aluminum producers to cut more output and shutting some fertilizer and drug plants as Beijing intensifies its war on smog.
Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office for a second round of questioning as part of a wider investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye.
In a shift, President Donald Trump agreed to honor the “one China” policy during a phone call with China’s leader Xi Jinping. Trump angered Bejing in December by talking to the president of Taiwan and saying that the United States did not have to stick to the policy. The conversation comes after diplomatic sources in Bejing said China had been nervous about Xi being humiliated in the event that a call with Trump went wrong.
Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, described the president's attacks on the judiciary as "demoralizing" and "disheartening." Trump has been relentless in his criticism of the appellate court that blocked his ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Judge Gorsuch made his remarks in a conversation with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the New York Times reported, as the nominee paid courtesy calls on Capitol Hill to build support for his confirm
The Justice Department took a beating from appellate judges reviewing President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. All three judges from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hammered the Justice Department's attorney, August Flentje's central point that people from those countries posed a danger to national security.