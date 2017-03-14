Tuesday Morning Briefing

Britain's Secretary of State for Justice Liz Truss walks past Larry the Downing Street cat as she arrives for a cabinet meeting, London, March 14, 2017.

North Korea warned the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to make his first visit to South Korea on Friday. Last week, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said President Donald Trump's administration was re-evaluating its North Korea strategy and "all options are on the table."

China said on Tuesday it was waiting for an official word on why Japan plans to send its largest warship on a three-month tour through the South China Sea. Business

Billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from Valeant Pharmaceuticals on Monday, losing more than $3 billion as he sold his entire stake in the struggling drug company after trying to rescue it for nearly 18 months.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp, used an alias email address while at the oil company to send and receive information related to climate change and other matters, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

Fed policymakers may signal there could be even more than the three rate rises they have forecast for this year.

A girl reacts as coloured water is thrown on her face while celebrating Holi, the Festival of Colours, in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade U.S.

Video: A blizzard named Stella is battering the East Coast.

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday it had asked for more time to respond to a request from lawmakers for evidence about President Donald Trump's allegation that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped him during the 2016 election campaign.

A Republican plan to repeal taxes set under Obamacare would benefit the wealthiest U.S. households at more than five times the rate for middle-income families, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. The Congressional Budget Office, which provides official cost estimates for legislation, on Monday said 14 million more people would be uninsured in 2018 and 24 million more in 2026 if the plan being considered in the House of Representatives were adopted. The Republican plan would also reduce federal deficits by $337 billion between 2017 and 2026, the office said. World

European Union's top court ruled that companies may bar staff from wearing Islamic headscarves and other visible religious symbols under certain conditions, setting off a storm of complaints from rights groups and religious leaders.

Russia appears to have deployed special forces to an airbase in western Egypt near the border with Libya in recent days, U.S., Egyptian and diplomatic sources say, a move that would add to U.S. concerns about Moscow's deepening role in Libya.

German authorities raided apartments linked to a mosque in the city of Hildesheim visited by Tunisian failed asylum seeker Anis Amri, who drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market in December and killed 12 people.

The U.K. is closer to triggering Brexit.

Turkey said it would suspend high-level diplomatic relations with the Netherlands after Dutch authorities prevented Turkish ministers from speaking at rallies of expatriate Turks, deepening the dispute between the two NATO allies.

Islamic State fighters have retreated into more crowded urban areas including Mosul's old city, making life difficult for the Rapid Response force. And rain has been their friend.