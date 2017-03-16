Thursday Morning Briefing

A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club during an event put on by the "Together Project", in Toronto, March 15, 2017.

President Donald Trump will ask Congress for dramatic cuts to many federal programs as he seeks to bulk up defense spending, start building a wall on the border with Mexico and spend more money deporting illegal immigrants. See here for our interactive look at winners and losers.

Relief in EU capitals after Dutch vote

The closely watched Dutch election was hailed as a victory for governments trying to fend off a wave of nationalism with incumbent PM Mark Rutte prevailing in a challenge from right-wing politician Geert Wilders.

BREAKING: Explosion at Paris IMF office as letter opened

A letter exploded when it was opened at the offices in central Paris of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday and one person was slightly injured, police sources said. Check back at Reuters.com for more details throughout the morning.

In Trump era, some Mexicans head north - to Canada

As Trump seeks to crack down on undocumented immigrants in the United States, about half of whom are Mexican, there are some nascent signs that more Mexican migrants see a future in Canada, which in December eased travel for visitors from Mexico. Canadian government data shows a tripling of Mexicans seeking to travel to Canada in the three months since the visa requirement was shelved. Reuters spoke with migrants in the border town of Reynosa looking to extend their journey further north. Watch Reuters TV here.

Tillerson calls for new approach to North Korea, no details

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday the escalating threat from North Korea's nuclear program showed a clear need for a "new approach," although he stopped short of detailing what steps the Trump administration would pursue.

Yahoo cyber indictments give window into Kremlin’s relationship with hackers

Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.

BUSINESS & MARKETS

Fed raises rates

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, a move spurred by steady economic growth, strong job gains and confidence that inflation is rising to the central bank's target. The Fed moves could spell an end to Asian easing.

Tesla to raise capital, as predicted

Tesla said on Wednesday it expects to raise about $1.15 billion from a stock and senior notes offering, an infusion of needed capital as the electric car maker enters pre-production of its upcoming Model 3 electric sedan.

Murdoch’s sky bid to go to regulators

British lawmakers have asked regulators to investigate Rupert Murdoch’s takeover of European Sky by 21st Century Fox to decide if the deal is in the interest of the public.