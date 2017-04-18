Tuesday Morning Briefing

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence looks toward the north from an observation post inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 17, 2017.

Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she wants to hold an early general election on June 8. Her office gave no indication as to what the statement would be about outside Number 10 Downing Street, where only formal announcements are made. May said she had the right plan for negotiating the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union and she needed political unity in London. Sterling rose against the dollar after the surprise announcement. May's Conservatives, who were split on the issue of European Union membership ahead of last year's referendum, are currently far ahead of Labour, the main opposition party, according to opinion polls. White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to recommend changes to H-1B visas, which currently bring foreign workers to the United States to fill high-skilled jobs. White House officials said Trump will also use the "buy American and hire American" order to seek changes in government procurement practices to increase the purchase of American products in federal contracts. North Korea

Vice President Mike Pence warned and reassured on his trip to Asia after North Korea defiantly conducted a string of missile and nuclear tests over the weekend.

More:

China’s man on North Korea crisis holds back

China-made truck used to hold submarine-launched missiles in North Korea parade U.S.

A murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland remains at-large as authorities appeal to the public for help in the case and expand their search nation-wide.

Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, CA., third from left, receives some help toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl Oil

Banned at sea: Venezuela’s crude-stained oil tankers Turkey

The main opposition group in Turkey has called to annul a referendum vote allowing President Erdogan expanded executive power. President Trump congratulated him. Reuters commentator Howard Eissenstat gives his take on the real winners and losers. Autos

Volkswagen plans to launch a pure battery electric vehicle in China this year. Chinese policymakers have put forward proposals forcing carmakers to meet sales targets for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles of 7 percent in 2020 and 15 percent in 2025. VW's China chief said a lack of clarity about whether electric car quotas would be softened is forcing VW to push ahead with an aggressive launch schedule.

Industry executives will use the Shanghai Motor Show, which opens to the public on Friday, to show off numerous battery electric and plug-in hybrid models. But behind the scenes, many are worried that batteries capable of delivering the same driving range as gasoline cars are still too expensive. ‘Use every arrow’

The United States should "use every arrow" in its quiver to ensure a level commercial playing field in China, a U.S. business lobby said, warning that 2017 could be the toughest year in decades for American firms in the country.