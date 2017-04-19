Wednesday Morning Briefing

The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) transits the Sunda Strait April 15, 2017. Picture taken April 15, 2017. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. President Donald Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an "armada" as a warning to North Korea. But the aircraft carrier strike group he spoke of was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction. The U.S. military's Pacific Command explained that the strike group first had to complete a period of training with Australia, but that it was now "proceeding to the Western Pacific as ordered.” The perceived communications mix-up has raised eyebrows among Korea experts, who wonder whether it erodes the Trump administration's credibility at a time when U.S. rhetoric about the North's advancing nuclear and missile capabilities are raising concerns about a potential conflict.

The Trump administration said it will launch an inter-agency review of whether lifting sanctions against Iran was in the United States' national security interests. The administration acknowledged that Tehran was complying with a deal to rein in its nuclear program. UK

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Trump is "absolutely not" trying to talk down the strength of the dollar in an interview with the Financial Times.

Oil steadied after OPEC said it was committed to eroding a global supply glut that has dogged markets since 2014, but with U.S. output and inventories rising, analysts said prices looked vulnerable.

A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Greg Locke Mexico

The number of people applying for asylum in Mexico has soared by more than 150 percent since Donald Trump was elected, according to Mexican data, as more Central American migrants seek to stay rather than take their chances in the United States. Indonesia

A former Indonesian education minister won the race for Jakarta governor after a polarizing campaign that cast a shadow over Indonesia's reputation for practicing a tolerant form of Islam. U.S.

Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder, just days after being acquitted of a second double-murder charge, state prison officials said.

A gunman who went by the nickname "Black Jesus" killed three white men in downtown Fresno, California. The suspect, 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, was taken into custody while shouting "Allahu Akhbar." He was also wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an unarmed security guard at a Motel 6 in Fresno last week, Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters.

Close to 20,000 Massachusetts criminal drug cases are set to be dismissed because of a scandal involving a former state chemist who admitted faking tests, civil liberties activists and prosecutors said.

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been readmitted to a Houston hospital for treatment of a mild case of pneumonia, his second bout of that respiratory illness in three months.