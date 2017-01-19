Thursday Morning Briefing: ‘We’re going to be OK,’ says Obama

Today marks the last day of President Barack Obama’s presidency. In his final news conference, he praised the role of a free press, shared his plans for life after the White House (talking less, writing more) and how he and his family reacted to President-elect Donald Trump’s victory. Reuters Pictures has rounded up a gallery of Obama’s friends and foes along with major moments of his presidency.

Meanwhile, the so-called high priests of globalization are talking up local supply chains at the World Economic Forum in Davos in order to get themselves in the good books of the next U.S. president. CEOs in Davos, traditionally globalization’s biggest advocates, are heralding the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump.

Up to 30 people are feared buried in the snow after a massive avalanche set off by an earthquake barreled through a luxury Italian mountain hotel this morning. "I am alive because I went to get something from my car," a man who sounded the alarm told local media. This is a developing story. Around the world Sand day

Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Benjamin Netanyahu has spent 30 years in public office, including 11 years as Israel's prime minister, but this year his political future is being called into question. Police say they have questioned Netanyahu twice since Jan. 2 at his official residence in Jerusalem in two separate criminal cases involving allegations of abuse of office.

Gambian president Yahya Jammeh was supposed to step down today. Jammeh took power in a 1994 coup and promised to rule for "a billion years." But he lost an election to Adama Barrow, a real estate developer, in early December. Gambians celebrated in the streets when Jammeh conceded defeat. Then, a week later, he changed his mind. Now, after midnight talks with their neighbor failed, the regional bloc ECOWAS said it would remove Jammeh if he did not hand over power, and Senegal has deployed hundreds of soldiers and pre-positioned war planes to back that up.

At least 38 firefighters were injured when a high-rise commercial building in downtown Tehran caught fire and collapsed, state television reported. A fire department spokesman told state TV that the building's occupants, mostly garment manufacturers, "had been warned repeatedly by the municipality to evacuate the building because of safety concerns." Around the country

The CIA unveiled new rules for collecting, analyzing and storing information on American citizens, updating the rules for the information age and publishing them in full for the first time.

Steve Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs CEO and Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary, faces a contentious confirmation hearing today, where he’s expected to respond to allegations that an institution he owned called OneWest Bank engaged in overly aggressive foreclosure tactics during the housing crisis in the late oughts.

The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are close to bring the price per F-35 below $100 million for the first time, people familiar with a $9 billion dollar deal said. The F-35 program has been criticized by President-elect Donald Trump, who has made lowering prices for military equipment a stated priority. Around Wall Street

Panasonic hopes to extend its partnership with Tesla beyond batteries and into self-driving technology and even solar energy.

Toshiba’s financial crisis has deepened on reports that it may unveil a bigger-than-expected $6 billion writedown for its U.S. nuclear business, sending its shares sliding 15 percent. A Japanese filing shows BlackRock owns 5 percent of Toshiba, likely becoming the struggling firm’s top shareholder. Today’s reason to live