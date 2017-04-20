Thursday Morning Briefing

An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017.

North Korea

North Korean state media warned the United States of a "super-mighty preemptive strike," after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States was looking at ways to put pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program. The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, did not mince its words.

"In the case of our super-mighty preemptive strike being launched, it will completely and immediately wipe out not only U.S. imperialists' invasion forces in South Korea and its surrounding areas but the U.S. mainland and reduce them to ashes," it said. Technology

Bose Corp spies on its wireless headphone customers by using an app that tracks the music, podcasts and other audio they listen to, and violates their privacy rights by selling the information without permission, a lawsuit charged. Business

General Motors said that Venezuelan authorities had illegally seized its plant in the industrial hub of Valencia and vowed to "take all legal actions" to defend its rights.

Wells Fargo’s largest investor, Warren Buffett, has likely already voted his shares to support the bank's recommendations at its contentious annual shareholder meeting next week which include reinstating most of the board's directors, a representative told Reuters.

ConocoPhillips takes a slow and steady route in a race toward oil profits.

The head of the U.S. House of Representatives' banking panel has unveiled the Republicans' most ambitious plan so far to loosen financial regulations, a 600-page bill to replace the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. Jeb Hensarling talked about his plan before Donald Trump’s win on this Reuters podcast. Venezuela

Two Venezuelan students and a National Guard sergeant died on Wednesday after being shot during protests against leftist President Nicolas Maduro, increasing turmoil in the volatile nation amid a devastating economic crisis.

Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai U.S. Politics

The U.S. Secret Service has said it would end public access to a sidewalk along the south fence of the White House beginning on Wednesday night. The sidewalk has been closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. since 2015 and will now be off-limits around the clock.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence toured Southeast Asia's largest mosque during a visit to Indonesia, calling the Muslim-majority nation's tradition of following a moderate form of Islam "an inspiration to the world."

Farmers and ranchers in Nebraska are taking one last stand against the Keystone XL pipeline. The group is fine-tuning an economic argument it hopes will resonate better in this politically conservative state than the environmental concerns that dominated the push in North Dakota.

The United States' first tax overhaul in decades may not pass Congress until well into 2017, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said. Revamping the U.S. tax code has become a new legislative test for President Donald Trump after a Republicans failed to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

A Russian government think tank controlled by Vladimir Putin developed a plan to swing the 2016 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump and undermine voters’ faith in the American electoral system, three current and four former U.S. officials told Reuters. Space

A U.S.-Russian space crew took off for the International Space Station with one rare empty seat.