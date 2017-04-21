Friday Morning Briefing

REFILE - CORRECTING CASUALTY NUMBER Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a policemen was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.

North Korea

Pyongyang’s preparing for a military celebration. That’s putting Seoul on high alert. U.S. President Donald Trump praised Chinese efforts to rein in "the menace of North Korea" after North Korean state media warned the United States of a "super-mighty preemptive strike." France

France said its security forces were fully mobilized for a presidential election this weekend after an Islamist militant killed a policeman yesterday, casting a dark shadow over the last day of an unpredictable campaign.

More:

Paris gunman’s criminal past in focus as police hunt for a second suspect

Battle zone scenes on the streets of Paris

‘It’s us or them,’ France’s Fillon says of fight against ‘Islamist totalitarianism’ Technology

Elon Musk’s newest company, Neuralink, is working to connect the human brain with a machine-interface. "If I were to communicate a concept to you, you would essentially engage in consensual telepathy," Musk said in an interview. Business

Two Democratic attorneys general are investigating whether Exxon Mobil violated consumer protection laws by selling fossil fuels while failing to reveal information about the effects of burning them on the global climate. Now, 11 Republican state attorneys general say the probe violates the company’s right to free speech by "using law enforcement authority to resolve a public policy debate" over whether carbon emissions cause climate change, a debate they claim is not settled.

President Trump launched a trade probe against China and other exporters of cheap steel into the U.S. market, raising the possibility of new tariffs and sending shares of some U.S. steel makers up over 8 percent.

General Electric reported a 1 percent decline in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower sales in its oil and gas and lighting businesses.

California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, U.S., April 18, 2017. Picture taken April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson U.S.

Arkansas executed its first inmate in 12 years after a protracted legal battle that questioned aspects of the use of the death penalty in the United States, which fell to a quarter-century low in 2016.

Top Trump advisers say the president’s tax reform plan will justify major tax cuts by relying largely on future revenue gains from faster economic growth. The disclosure is the latest sign that the White House could part ways with congressional Republicans who want to pay for tax cuts by taxing imports and eliminating a business tax deduction for debt interest payments.

A special federal judicial panel ruled for the second time in two months on Thursday that the Republican-led Texas Legislature deliberately redrew political boundaries so as to unfairly diminish voter clout of the state's growing Latino population.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter plans to speak at the University of California, Berkeley, on a date the university cancelled and rescheduled over security fears. “Maybe they will arrest me," she said in an email to Reuters. MH370

A new ocean debris drift analysis shows missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 is most likely within a proposed expanded search area rejected by Australia and Malaysia in January, the Australian government's scientific agency said. Brexit

‘Staycations’ are trending as British tourists avoid more expensive foreign trips following a plunge in the pound and as inflation squeezes their incomes.