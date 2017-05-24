Wednesday Morning Briefing

A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in central Manchester Britain May 23, 2017.

Manchester attack

The Manchester suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert packed with children likely did not act alone, an official said. The government’s threat level was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack could be imminent. Interior minister Amber Rudd said up to 3,800 soldiers would be deployed on Britain's streets, taking on guard duties at places like Buckingham Palace and Downing Street to free up police to focus on patrols and investigatory work. So far three men have been arrested.

'No defeat, no pity': Manchester unites against bomber

France's Macron seeks extended emergency powers after Manchester attack Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump told his Philippine counterpart that Washington has sent two nuclear submarines to waters off the Korean peninsula, the New York Times said, comments likely to raise questions about his handling of sensitive information. "We have two submarines — the best in the world. We have two nuclear submarines, not that we want to use them at all," the newspaper quoted Trump as telling Duterte, based on a transcript of the call.

Under clear blue skies, Trump, who exchanged sharp words with Pope Francis during the U.S. election campaign last year, received a tribute from the Swiss Guard in a Vatican courtyard when he arrived. The pope urged Trump to be a peacemaker at their highly anticipated first meeting, and Trump promised he would not forget the pontiff's message. China

Moody's downgraded China's credit ratings for the first time in nearly 30 years, saying it expects the financial strength of the economy will erode in coming years as growth slows and debt continues to rise.

China plans to dismantle 15 million shantytown homes from 2018 to 2020, state radio said on Wednesday, citing a cabinet meeting led by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

A man paints masks during a protest by non-governmental organization (NGO) Rio de Paz (Rio of Peace) against political corruption scandals, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker Business

The recent global stock upturn fizzled after the rating downgrade in China.

Kuwait oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said OPEC and non-member oil producers could deepen output cuts or extend them for a year when they meet in Vienna this week as they seek to clear a global stocks overhang and prop up the price of crude.

Uber said it inadvertently underpaid its New York City drivers for the past two-and-a-half years, an error that could cost the ride-hailing company tens of millions of dollars.

Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them. The aim of the strategy, according to interviews with executives, is to buy into - and learn from - the kind of start-up innovation that have catered to the shifting habits of consumers, who are increasingly shunning established brands in favor of small, independent names they regard as healthier, more authentic and original. World

Thousands of civilians fled fighting in the Philippines as troops sought to contain Islamic State-linked militants who took over large parts of a city, set building ablaze and took a Catholic priest and other Christians hostage.

At least 34 dead bodies, mostly toddlers, have been seen in the sea some 30 miles off the coast of Libya, Italy's Coast Guard said, as efforts to rescue some 1,700 people packed onto 15 boats continued.

Armed men kidnapped two Chinese language teachers in the Pakistani city of Quetta, officials said, an attack likely to raise concerns in Beijing about its huge investment plans.

Police in Indonesia's most populous province plan to deploy a taskforce to investigate LGBT activity, a move likely to fuel concerns of a widening crackdown on the community in the Muslim-majority country.

Taiwan's constitutional court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, the first such ruling in Asia, sparking celebration by activists who have been campaigning for the right for years.