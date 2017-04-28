Friday Morning Briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017.

The highlights from a 42-minute exclusive interview with U.S. President Donald Trump:

Trump says 'major, major' conflict with North Korea possible, but seeks diplomacy

'If there's a shutdown, there's a shutdown': Trump

Trump vows to fix or scrap South Korea trade deal, wants missile system payment

Trump spurns Taiwan president's suggestion of another phone call

Trump says he thought being president would be easier than his old life

Trump complains Saudis not paying fair share for U.S. defense

As Trump’s first 100 days in office come to a close, some of his supporters fear the president is backing himself into a corner with promises that can’t be kept. Others lament he is not pulling America from international conflicts as he vowed – or say he should “get off of Twitter.”

A number of Americans also say U.S. race relations are deteriorating, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.

Factbox: A report card on Donald Trump's first 100 days

A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 fires chaff flares during a training exercise near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Philippine Sea April 24, 2017. Picture taken April 24, 2017. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Handout via REUTERS Oil

A new coalition of activists are targeting a Enbridge Inc.'s aging Line 5 oil pipeline, which crosses the Straits of Mackinac.They fear the pipeline will leak into the Great Lakes, which contain about a fifth of the world’s fresh water and sustain the state’s second- and third-largest industries, agriculture and tourism.

Activists from environment group Greenpeace gatecrashed Credit Suisse's annual shareholder meeting to protest against the Swiss bank's dealings with companies behind the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).

As the United Nations Security Council decides whether to tighten the sanctions screws on North Korea, the country's government could lose a lifeline provided by state-owned China National Petroleum Corp. Technology

Companies from Singapore to Finland are racing to improve artificial intelligence so software can automatically spot and block videos of grisly murders and mayhem before they go viral on social media. None, so far, claim to have cracked the problem completely. World

Brazilian unions called for nationwide strikes on Friday to protest President Michel Temer's efforts to reduce social security benefits and weaken labor laws, with disruption expected to road and rail transport, factories and schools.

Pope Francis arrives in Cairo on Friday hoping to mend ties with Islamic religious leaders just as Egypt's ancient Christian community faces unprecedented pressure from Islamic State militants who have threatened to wipe it out.

Germany rejected demands to halt Turkey's bid to join the European Union, even as some EU states said Ankara's membership dream was dead after Turks voted to grant President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.

The flood of Cubans to the United States via perilous journeys by sea or land has turned into a mere trickle since the end of the U.S. preferential asylum policy for them, data obtained by Reuters shows.