Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations, in Hong Kong, China... REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Washington

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell struggled to salvage major healthcare legislation, as critics within the party urged substantial changes. Republican leaders hope to agree on changes to the legislation by Friday so lawmakers can take it up after next week's Independence Day recess.

Despite healthcare setback, Trump says big surprise on bill yet to come

Flush with cash, political groups outside the White House are aggressively coming to President Donald Trump's aid as he battles low public approval numbers, questions about his election campaign's ties to Russia and a stalled legislative agenda. One of the groups, America First Policies, launched an attack ad against a senator from Trump's own Republican Party who had balked at a Senate plan to overhaul healthcare that would leave millions more Americans uninsured. The attack angered Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who is struggling to rustle up the votes for the plan.

Trump visits Poland for one day - en route to a G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany - to take part in a gathering of leaders from central Europe, Baltic states and the Balkans, an event convened by Poland to bolster regional trade and infrastructure. Brussels diplomats view the July 6 gathering as a Polish bid to carve out influence outside the European Union, with which the nationalist government has repeatedly clashed.

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said they had reached an agreement that would allow them to see memos written by former FBI Director James Comey about his meetings with President Donald Trump.

Immigration

Visa applicants from six Muslim-majority countries must have a close U.S. family relationship or formal ties to a U.S. entity to be admitted to the United States under guidance distributed by the U.S. State Department. The guidance defined a close familial relationship as being a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling, including step siblings and other step-family relations, according to a copy of a cable distributed to all U.S. diplomatic posts and seen by Reuters.

Iraq

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police holds an air gun on the frontline in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi government troops captured the mosque in Mosul from where Islamic State proclaimed its self-styled caliphate three years ago, the Iraqi military said. "Their fictitious state has fallen," an Iraqi military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, told state TV.

Cyber Risk

A computer virus wreaked havoc on firms around the globe on Wednesday as it spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate factory in Australia. The virus, which researchers are calling GoldenEye or Petya, began its spread on Tuesday in Ukraine. It infected machines of visitors to a local news site and computers downloading tainted updates of a popular tax accounting package, according to national police and cyber experts.

Brazil

A driver rammed his car through the gates of Brazil's presidential residence on Wednesday and was arrested, security forces said, though President Michel Temer was not inside the building. Guards fired warning shots and then opened fire at the vehicle when it refused to stop, before detaining the driver, who appeared to be a minor, the statement said.

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would work to ensure a "far-reaching future" for Hong Kong's autonomy, but he faces a divided city with protesters angered by Beijing's perceived interference as it marks 20 years of Chinese rule.

Weibo Corp, the operator of China's top microblogging site, will block unapproved video content and work more closely with state media, the firm said, following a sharp rebuke from regulators last week.

Chinese reporters say blocked from Sichuan landslide coverage

As Hong Kong marks 20 years since the former British colony was handed back to China, income inequality has reached its highest level in more than four decades, according to government data, as a red-hot property market squeezes the city's most vulnerable people and risks fueling social tensions.

Vatican City

Australian police charged Cardinal George Pell, a top adviser to Pope Francis, with multiple historical sex crimes, bringing a worldwide abuse scandal to the heart of the Vatican. As Vatican economy minister, Pell is the highest-ranking Church official to face such accusations. He asserted his innocence and said the pontiff had given him leave of absence to return to Australia to defend himself.

Syria

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad appeared so far to have heeded a warning this week from Washington not to carry out a chemical weapons attack. Russia, the Syrian government's main backer in the country's civil war, warned that it would respond proportionately if the United States took preemptive measures against Syrian forces to stop what the White House says could be a planned chemical attack.

Environment

Japan may not achieve its carbon emissions target if an ambitious plan to build more coal-fired power plants pushes ahead, its environment minister said, underlining Tokyo's struggle to meet globally agreed goals to halt climate change.

Business

As automotive cockpits become crammed with ever more digital features such as navigation and entertainment systems, the electronics holding it all together have become a rat's nest of components made by different parts makers. Now the race is on to clean up the clutter.

End of easy money? Euro surges, bond yields advance

Apple’s iPhone turns 10 this week, evoking memories of a rocky start for the device.

The president of Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said the company's founder Kazuo Okada is "unfit" to be the director of a public company, in a private letter to a shareholder seen by Reuters.