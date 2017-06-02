Friday Morning Briefing

U.S. President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017.

Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate accord

President Donald Trump drew anger from world leaders and industry heads after he said he would withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change. Trump argued the Paris accord would undermine the U.S. economy, cost U.S. jobs, and weaken American national sovereignty. Supporters of the accord, including some leading U.S. business figures, called Trump's move a blow to international efforts to tackle dangers for the planet posed by global warming.

Reactions from Obama, Goldman CEO, Merkel and more

Musk, Iger to quit Trump advisory councils after Paris accord decision

Trump misunderstood MIT climate research, university officials say

EU, China united on climate, still divided over trade

PODCAST: Trump can’t melt the Paris accord Immigration

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revive his plan to temporarily ban travelers from six Muslim-majority nations after it was blocked by lower courts that found it was discriminatory. The move comes after the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 25 upheld a Maryland judge's ruling blocking the order. The move comes after the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on May 25 upheld a Maryland judge's ruling blocking the order. Philippines

A gunman burst into a casino in the Philippine capital Manila, firing shots, setting gaming tables alight and killing at least 36 people, all suffocating in thick smoke, in what officials believe was a botched robbery.

General leading Philippine battle with Islamists relieved of command Ananya Vinay wins the 2017 U.S. Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein Oil

Brent crude tumbled below $50 on Friday, heading for a second straight week of losses, on worries that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, worsening a global glut.

Refiners from the Midwest United States are fighting for access to a vital Pennsylvania pipeline – a move that could cripple their East Coast competitors and redraw the map for international flows of crude and fuel into coveted coastal markets. White House

Three Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to the president of Kushner Companies seeking information related to concerns that the real estate firm has exploited Jared Kushner's role as a White House adviser to attract investment through a federal immigration program.

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 at 10 a.m., first in an open session, then in a closed session, as part of its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign, the committee said. Business

The U.S. added 138,000 jobs in May, making lower than expected gains. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent.

World stocks set to end the week at all-time highs

Spotify said it has no immediate plans for a stock market listing, although a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the music streaming service could still be floated within a year.

Munich prosecutors said they have widened an investigation at Audi to examine the carmaker's sales in Germany and elsewhere in Europe after the federal government accused the Volkswagen division of cheating on emissions tests in its home market. ‘Made in Italy’?

For the Italian government, it seemed like a recipe for success: create an official "Made in Italy" logo to defend the country's finest food exports from an army of foreign impersonators. Instead, a fight’s erupted over what it means to be truly Italian.