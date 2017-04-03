Monday Morning Briefing

Ecuadorean presidential candidate Lenin Moreno waits for the results of the national election in a hotel in Quito, Ecuador April 2, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested using trade as a lever to secure Chinese cooperation against North Korea and indicated that Washington might deal with Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs on its own if need be.

A Senate panel is expected to advance President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to a full Senate vote later in the week, setting up a political showdown as Democrats seek to filibuster his confirmation.

A white police officer facing a manslaughter trial next month for fatally shooting an unarmed black man in Tulsa, Oklahoma, said race was not a factor and that the man's own actions caused his death. Video footage showed Terrence Crutcher, 40, with his hands in the air as he stood beside his car in a roadway just before the officer shot him.

Leftist Lenin Moreno, a paraplegic former vice-president, won Ecuador’s presidential elections, but his conservative challenger is demanding a recount. (A conservative win would’ve booted Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy in London). World

A man looks at a destroyed area after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Families and rescuers searched desperately on Sunday through mud-plastered rubble for victims of flooding and landslides in Colombia that have killed 254 people, injured hundreds and devastated entire neighborhoods.

Russia has developed the capability to launch an attack on the Baltic states with as little as 24 hours' notice, Lithuania's intelligence service said on Monday.

Pirates have hijacked an Indian commercial ship off the coast of Somalia, the second attack in weeks after years of inactivity by pirates, industry and security sources said on Monday.

Pope Francis passed a 136-year-old plaque honoring the victims of ‘papal tyranny’ on a recent visit to northern Italy. Business

Shares in Imagination Tech crashed more than 70 percent on Monday after the British company said its biggest customer, Apple, would stop using its graphics technology in iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches.

Oil futures moved higher Monday as upbeat sentiment about economic prospects in Asia and Europe outweighed concerns a higher U.S. rig count stoked worries about global oversupply, although a stronger dollar pressured prices.

NAmerico Partners LP is proposing a multibillion-dollar pipeline to ferry natural gas from fast-growing fields in West Texas to the Gulf Coast, the company said on Monday, angling to match plans by rivals such as Kinder Morgan Inc.

The chairman of German industrial gases group Linde is prepared to use his casting vote to push through a $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair in the face of worker opposition, he told the Financial Times.