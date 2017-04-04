Tuesday Morning Briefing

A blast in a St. Petersburg train carriage on Monday that killed 11 people and wounded 45 was probably carried out by a Russian citizen born in Kyrgyzstan, authorities from the predominantly Muslim Central-Asian state said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are “not natural friends,” said a former senior U.S. official specializing in Asia. Deep policy divisions and personalities differences are expected to mark their summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort this week.

China’s opposition to the United States’ THAAD anti-missile program in South Korea lies in an intelligence gap: it doesn’t know whether the defenses, intended for North Korean missiles, are capable of tracking and countering Beijing's own nuclear program.

President Trump signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy, the White House said, a victory for internet service providers and a blow to privacy advocates. Later in the year Republicans are expected to tackle net neutrality rules.

A suspected gas attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed at least 35 people, including nine children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a British-based war monitoring group said. Activists in northern Syria circulated pictures on social media showing a reported victim with foam around his mouth, and rescue workers hosing down almost naked children squirming on the floor.

The Trump administration met moderate and conservative House Republicans in an effort to revive a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The White House would like to see a revised bill come up for a vote as early as week's end, before the House breaks for a spring recess, and the text of the new proposal could be ready some time on Tuesday, lawmakers said.

Massachusetts' top court is set to hear arguments today on whether state officials have authority to hold people who come in contact with law enforcement based on federal immigration requests.

Gaby Arellano, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), clashes with national guards during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 1, 2017 REUTERS/Marco Bello Business

Elon Musk mocked short sellers after a surge in Tesla stock. "Stormy weather in Shortville...", Musk tweeted after Tesla's better-than-expected quarterly vehicle deliveries announced on Sunday sent its stock surging 5.8 percent.

Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's top iron ore producer.

Toshiba Corp asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Airbus has developed a new, slimmer staircase for its A380 super jumbo that would generate enough space to add 20 extra seats. The changes are available as a retrofit to existing A380s or as options on new jets.