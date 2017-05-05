U.S. President Donald Trump (C) turns to House Speaker Paul Ryan (3rdL) as he gathers with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act, to repeal major parts of Obamacare and replace... REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Washington

President Donald Trump sent no tweets, set no deadlines and issued no public ultimatums to strong arm Republican support for a bill to repeal Obamacare. They said they felt he spoke to them, not at them. And with that, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved the bill, handing Trump a victory that could prove short-lived. The legislation heads into what is likely to be a tough battle in the Senate. Nearly every major medical group, including the American Medical Association and the American Hospital Association, and the AARP advocacy group for older Americans, strongly oppose the Republican bill.

A House banking panel passed a controversial bill that would overhaul significant pieces of Dodd-Frank regulations enacted after the financial crisis. Critics of the bill argue that it puts the nation at greater risk of another meltdown.

Homecoming

Protesters demonstrate near Trump Tower against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

North Korea

North Korea accused the CIA and South Korea's intelligence service of a plot to attack its "supreme leadership" with a biochemical weapon and said such a "pipe-dream" could never succeed.

Aerospace

China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, as it looks to compete with AirBus and Boeing in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Business

Uber faces a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a software tool that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, two sources told Reuters.

ChemChina has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.

Delta Air Lines apologized after a couple said they were kicked off an overbooked flight with their two toddlers so their seats could be given to waiting passengers, the latest U.S. airline to apologize over incidents on board their flights.

The explosion of populism that swept Donald Trump into the White House and triggered Brexit has made for the most worrying political climate in decades and greatly increased uncertainty for investors, the CEO of Allianz Global Investors said.

Europe

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took a swipe at Britain on Friday, saying he preferred to give a speech in French because English was becoming less significant.

Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron extended his lead in the polls over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on the final day of a tumultuous election campaign.

Iraq

Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said.

India

India's top court on Friday upheld death sentences against four men who fatally gang raped a woman on board a bus in 2012.

Venezuela

Supporters of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez held a vigil outside his prison demanding to see him on Thursday after rumors about his health rattled the protest-hit country where the death toll from anti-government unrest rose to 36.