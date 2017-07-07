An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternative Hamburg Schanze district following clashes with German riot police in Hamburg, Germany, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

G20

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a veteran businessman and a former spy, meet in person for the first time on Friday in the most highly anticipated encounter on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

Dozens of police were injured in clashes with protesters before a G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday, tarnishing the start of a meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes will reflect well on her as she seeks re-election in September.

South China Sea

Two U.S bombers flew over the disputed South China Sea, the U.S. Air Force said, asserting the right to treat the region as international territory despite China's claim to virtually all of the waterway.

North Korea

U.S. authorities have tried to seize millions of dollars associated with several companies that deal with North Korea, including the country's military, from eight large international banks, according to court filings made public yesterday.

Russia objects to U.N. condemnation of North Korea, says test was not ICBM

A jump in first-quarter trade between China and North Korea was "unexpected" and masks a declining trend, a state-run Chinese newspaper said on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump denounced China's trade with its isolated neighbor. Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40 percent in the first quarter, Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday, casting doubt on China's assertion it is working to press North Korea to rein in its nuclear and missile programs.

Hawaii, Alaska contemplate coming into North Korean missile range

U.S.

More than one-third of U.S. states sued the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary Betsy DeVos over the recent suspension of rules that would have swiftly canceled the student-loan debt of people defrauded by Corinthian Colleges Inc and other for-profit schools.

A rage-filled electorate lashed out at Illinois’ public officials as a two-year fiscal impasse ended on Thursday with a tense security lockdown and fallout from a death threat against a state legislator.

Health

Outbreak of hantavirus infections kills three in Washington state

At least three people worldwide are infected with totally untreatable "superbug" strains of gonorrhea which they are likely to be spreading to others through sex, the WHO said. The infection, which in many cases has no symptoms on its own, can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, ectopic pregnancy and infertility, as well as increasing the risk of getting HIV.

Energy & Environment

Tesla has won an Australian contract to install the world's biggest grid-scale battery, in what experts say will be a litmus test for the reliability of large-scale renewable energy.

U.S. to speed approval for oil, gas exploration on federal land

Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said it would acquire Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC. The deal is a bold bet by Buffett that he could win approval for the acquisition from Texas regulators, after they blocked two earlier attempts to sell Oncor, one of the largest U.S. power transmission networks, to other companies.

Business

Samsung said its second-quarter operating profit likely rose 72 percent from a year earlier to a new record, beating analyst estimates, as strong memory chip prices helped widen margins.

Breakingviews: How China changed Hong Kong

U.S. employers added 222,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent.

Egypt

At least 10 Egyptian soldiers were killed, including a colonel, and several injured in two suicide attacks on army checkpoints in northern Sinai on Friday, security sources said.

Iraq

Islamic State militants attacked a village south of Mosul, killing several people including two journalists, even as they were about to lose their last redoubt in the city to an Iraqi military onslaught, security sources said.

Europe

French police evicted thousands of migrants living on sidewalks in an area of northern Paris as dawn broke on Friday - many of them people who fled war or strife in countries as far away as Sudan, Eritrea and Afghanistan.

Talks to reunify the divided island of Cyprus collapsed amid anger and recriminations in the early hours of Friday, marking the end of a process seen as the most promising in generations to heal decades of conflict. The collapse marked a dramatic culmination to more than two years of a process that had been widely thought of as the best chance at reunification since the island was split between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations in 1974.

Canada

Canada paid a settlement of C$10.5 million ($8.1 million) to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr, the Globe and Mail reported. A Canadian citizen, Khadr was captured in Afghanistan in 2002 at age 15 after a firefight with U.S. soldiers. He pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. Army medic and became the youngest inmate held at the military prison in Cuba. Khadr later recanted and his lawyers said he had been grossly mistreated. In 2010, the Canadian Supreme Court ruled that Canada breached his rights by sending intelligence agents to interrogate him and sharing the results with the United States.

Japan

Thousands of Japanese rescuers dug through twisted wood and mud on Friday in the wake of freak rains that killed six people and forced nearly 80,000 from their homes, with more rain falling amid warnings of further landslides.