Tuesday Morning Briefing

Washington

Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates said she warned the White House in January that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn had been compromised and could have been vulnerable to blackmail by Russia. "Logic would tell you that you don't want the national security adviser to be in a position where the Russians have leverage over him," she said.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice chided President Trump for criticizing judges and the media in an interview with Reuters.

Judges grill Trump lawyer on travel ban South Korea

Liberal Moon Jae-In is expected to win South Korea’s presidential elections, according to TV exit polls, with a high turnout suggesting voters are eager to move on from a corruption scandal that brought down the former president and shook the political and business elite. Syria

Islamic State has issued a video showing the beheading of what it described as a Russian intelligence officer captured in Syria, the U.S.-based SITE monitoring website reported. Russia

Russia rolled out air defense systems built to operate in sub-zero Arctic conditions as it showcased its military might at a parade on Moscow's Red Square. Germany

A racist soldier’s militant double life has blown up into a full-scale scandal about right-wing extremism in the German army that has prompted a search of all German army barracks for Nazi memorabilia. China

Eleven young children were killed along with their driver when their bus crashed and burst into flames in a tunnel in China's eastern Shandong province on Tuesday, the local government said. France

Former French Socialist prime minister Manuel Valls said he wanted to back President-elect Emmanuel Macron's political movement in June parliamentary elections, the first high-profile defection since Macron's election win on Sunday. Wider Image: Besieged Syrians make fuel from plastic

Khodor, 20, reacts to burning plastic inside a workshop where he works in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh Indonesia

Jakarta's Christian governor was sentenced to two years in jail for blasphemy against Islam, a harsher-than-expected ruling that is being seen as a blow to religious tolerance in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. Australia

When the United States signed an agreement in 2011 to use Australia's tropical port of Darwin as a base for military exercises, it was viewed as a key focus of former President Barack Obama's strategic pivot to Asia. But when ammunition and equipment arrives in June for war games between U.S. and Australian forces in tropical Darwin, it will come ashore at the town's Chinese-run port under the eyes of a firm said to have links with China's military. Business

The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon, who was found dead after a United Airlines flight, demanded that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights. The lawyers say it is possible the 3-foot-long (1-meter) hare died after being placed in a freezer for 16 hours upon landing in Chicago on a flight from London. They say the airline then destroyed his remains without permission.

Qantas Airways Ltd Chief Executive Alan Joyce, the head of Australia's flag carrier, was speaking at an event in Perth, Australia when a man in a business suit walked onto the stage, reached around to rub a pie in his face, and calmly walked away, 7 News television showed. Long a slapstick comedy favorite, the pie-in-the-face routine has also developed as a form of political protest.