Wednesday Morning Briefing: Abortion foes advance in Ohio

Ohio lawmakers passed a bill that bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks after conception. That clears the way for one of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the United States, if it becomes law. Ohio Governor John Kasich is a staunch abortion opponent.

BP is shipping almost 3 million barrels of U.S. crude oil to Asia, a move that would have been unheard of a year ago because of the distance, price and logistics. But with OPEC production cuts supposedly coming next year, the company may have opened up a new U.S. export market for shale.

A Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying more than 40 people crashed en route to Islamabad from the northern city of Chitral. Check Reuters.com for updates.

That style, including his opaque personal financial dealings and his sudden shots at certain companies, has helped unnerve a corporate America that traditionally craves stability. Some business leaders and economists have worried whether executives can speak their minds about the president-elect or his policies without fear of facing Trump's rage. – Drew Harwell and Rosalind S. Helderman, "Trump's unpredictable style unnerves corporate America," Washington Post. About 1,000 students and activists protested against a speech by Richard Spencer at Texas A&M University. This would be the gentleman who said, "At the end of the day, America belongs to white men." He also drew Nazi salutes from followers after declaring "Hail Trump" at a rally after Trump's election. Economics Nobel laureate Oliver Hart took a shot at Trump's economic plans, saying an increase in infrastructure spending while cutting taxes would endanger public finances. President Vladimir Putin personally agreed to Russian oil output cuts based on a consensus he had reached with big oil firms about cooperating with OPEC. "The president personally carried out those contacts and the decision was taken personally by the president on the basis of a consensus that was reached with the heads of the oil companies," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russia made no such cuts the last time OPEC agreed to reduce production in 2008. Pfizer was fined a record $107 million by Britain's competition watchdog for the drug giant's role in ramping up the cost of an epilepsy drug by as much as 2,600 percent. Johnson & Johnson is unlikely to prevail in its challenge of a verdict that found the company liable for design flaws in its Pinnacle hip implant, but it could succeed in getting the $1 billion award to plaintiffs reduced.