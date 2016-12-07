FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Wednesday Morning Briefing: Abortion foes advance in Ohio
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#News Now
December 7, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 9 months ago

Wednesday Morning Briefing: Abortion foes advance in Ohio

Derek Caney

8 Min Read

Ohio Governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich speaks to reporters November 10, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Ohio lawmakers passed a bill that bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks after conception. That clears the way for one of the most stringent abortion restrictions in the United States, if it becomes law. Ohio Governor John Kasich is a staunch abortion opponent. Digits of the day: 3 million

BP is shipping almost 3 million barrels of U.S. crude oil to Asia, a move that would have been unheard of a year ago because of the distance, price and logistics. But with OPEC production cuts supposedly coming next year, the company may have opened up a new U.S. export market for shale.

A Pakistan International Airlines flight carrying more than 40 people crashed en route to Islamabad from the northern city of Chitral. Check Reuters.com for updates. Greece fireworks

Fireworks explode next to riot police after a rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, Dec. 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Fireworks explode next to riot police after a rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, Dec. 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Around the world Besieged Syrian rebels in eastern Aleppo called for an immediate five-day ceasefire, negotiations about the future of the city and for medical and civilian evacuations. A Turkey-based rebel official said the plan had been sent to international parties which had yet to respond. It's not clear how much leverage the rebels have. They've lost around two thirds of their main urban stronghold over the past two weeks. The Kremlin said a U.S.-Russian deal to allow rebels to leave the city was still on the table. An earthquake in northern Indonesia killed at least 50 people. Rescuers are searching dozens of collapsed buildings for trapped survivors. Iowa Governor Terry Branstad and China are old buddies, according to that country's foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang. Trump offered Branstad the post of U.S. ambassador to China, Bloomberg reported. "We welcome him to play a greater role in advancing the development of China-U.S. relations," Lu said. Around the country President-elect Donald Trump's tirade on Boeing over the costs of a new Air Force One sent a message to defense contractors. "The chilling effect on industry is huge, if you are a contractor," said Franklin Turner, a partner specializing in government contracts at law firm McCarter & English. Or, as the Washington Post notes, such behavior could have far broader implications across American businesses: 

That style, including his opaque personal financial dealings and his sudden shots at certain companies, has helped unnerve a corporate America that traditionally craves stability. Some business leaders and economists have worried whether executives can speak their minds about the president-elect or his policies without fear of facing Trump’s rage. – Drew Harwell and Rosalind S. Helderman, "Trump's unpredictable style unnerves corporate America," Washington Post. About 1,000 students and activists protested against a speech by Richard Spencer at Texas A&M University. This would be the gentleman who said, "At the end of the day, America belongs to white men." He also drew Nazi salutes from followers after declaring "Hail Trump" at a rally after Trump's election. Economics Nobel laureate Oliver Hart took a shot at Trump's economic plans, saying an increase in infrastructure spending while cutting taxes would endanger public finances. Around Wall Street President Vladimir Putin personally agreed to Russian oil output cuts based on a consensus he had reached with big oil firms about cooperating with OPEC. "The president personally carried out those contacts and the decision was taken personally by the president on the basis of a consensus that was reached with the heads of the oil companies," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russia made no such cuts the last time OPEC agreed to reduce production in 2008. Pfizer was fined a record $107 million by Britain's competition watchdog for the drug giant's role in ramping up the cost of an epilepsy drug by as much as 2,600 percent. Johnson & Johnson is unlikely to prevail in its challenge of a verdict that found the company liable for design flaws in its Pinnacle hip implant, but it could succeed in getting the $1 billion award to plaintiffs reduced. Today's reason to live

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.