The Trump administration wants to rename a government program designed to counter all violent ideologies to focus solely on Islamist extremism. The program, "Countering Violent Extremism," would be changed to "Countering Islamic Extremism" or "Countering Radical Islamic Extremism," and would no longer target groups such as white supremacists who have also carried out bombings and shootings in the United States.

Trump is also continuing his pugnacious campaign style into diplomacy. During a phone call with President Trump, Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull tried to confirm a deal made by the Obama administration, in which the U.S. would take in 1,250 refugees from Australian detention centers, according to the Washington Post. Trump balked at the deal and boasted about his margin of victory in the election. Then he took to Twitter to complain about the "dumb deal." The detention centers in Papua New Guinea and Nauru, paid for by Australia, have been denounced by human rights groups for their harsh conditions, including reports of corruption, sexual abuse of children, violence and suicide.

Trump also said the U.S. is putting Iran "on notice" for test-firing a ballistic missile. While the exact implications of the U.S. threat were unclear, the new administration signaled that Trump intended to do more, possibly including imposing new sanctions, to curb what he sees as defiance of a nuclear deal negotiated in 2015 by the Obama administration. The tough talk commits the administration to back up its rhetoric with action, which could cast doubt on the future of the Iran agreement.

University of California-Berkeley smashed windows, set fires and clashed with police as they forced far-right Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos to cancel his appearance. Then President Trump threatened to cut off the school's Hundreds of protesters at thesmashed windows, set fires and clashed with police as they forced far-right Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos to cancel his appearance. Then President Trump threatened to cut off the school's federal funding Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, which could result in the first of Trump's appointments to go down in flames. DeVos, a billionaire philanthropist and charter-school advocate, faced unusually fierce opposition since her confirmation hearing, where she appeared unfamiliar with education laws and public school issues. DeVos testified last month that guns might have a place in schools because of the threat from grizzly bears. Two Republican senators have said they will break ranks and vote against the confirmation of prospectiveBetsy DeVos, which could result in the first of Trump's appointments to go down in flames. DeVos, a billionaire philanthropist and charter-school advocate, faced unusually fierce opposition since her confirmation hearing, where she appeared unfamiliar with education laws and public school issues. DeVos testified last month that guns might have a place in schools because of the threat from grizzly bears. secretary of state, filling a key spot on the Republican's national security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil chief's ties to Russia. The vote, mostly along party lines, was by far the closest in at least half a century. The Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as, filling a key spot on the Republican's national security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil chief's ties to Russia. The vote, mostly along party lines, was by far the closest in at least half a century.

raid on al Qaeda in Yemen last weekend, the first operation authorized by President Donald Trump as commander in chief. Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens was killed in the raid on a branch of al Qaeda, which the Pentagon said also killed 14 militants. However, medics at the scene said about 30 people, including 10 women and children, were killed. The U.S. military is looking into whether more civilians were killed in alast weekend, the first operation authorized by President Donald Trump as commander in chief. Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens was killed in the raid on a branch of al Qaeda, which the Pentagon said also killed 14 militants. However, medics at the scene said about 30 people, including 10 women and children, were killed. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defense system there. Arriving in Seoul today, Mattis is making his first trip since taking over the Pentagon. Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defense system there. Arriving in Seoul today, Mattis is making his first trip since taking over the Pentagon. French presidential candidate Francois Fillon is facing pressure from lawmakers in his own party to pull out of the race. His campaign headed south after a newspaper reported his wife had been paid $650,000 for work she never did. is facing pressure from lawmakers in his own party to pull out of the race. His campaign headed south after a newspaper reported his wife had been paid $650,000 for work she never did.

Imports of shale oil and gas and liquid natural gas could be part of those plans. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may increase energy imports from the United States, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus. Japan is putting together a package of plans for Japanese companies to invest in infrastructure and job-creation projects in the United States for Abe to take to the Feb. 10 meeting with Trump in Washington.could be part of those plans. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in its first meeting since Trump took office. But the central bank painted a relatively upbeat picture of the economy that suggested it was on track to tighten monetary policy this year. Theheld interest rates steady in its first meeting since Trump took office. But the central bank painted a relatively upbeat picture of the economy that suggested it was on track to tighten monetary policy this year. Snapchat owner Snap Inc's initial public offering registration document have been denied access to review it before it is made public this week. The unusual move underscores Snap's relentless campaign to crack down on information leaks. For Wall Street banks, it pits their desire to appear on the front cover of this year's most high-profile IPO against their reluctance to have their names featured in a regulatory document they have not seen. Some investment banks seeking to be added as underwriters toowner Snap Inc's initial public offering registration document have been denied access to review it before it is made public this week. The unusual move underscores Snap's relentless campaign to crack down on information leaks. For Wall Street banks, it pits their desire to appear on the front cover of this year's most high-profile IPO against their reluctance to have their names featured in a regulatory document they have not seen.

