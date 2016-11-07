Monday Morning Briefing: November Surprise

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton attend campaign rallies in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, Oct. 10, 2016 and Manchester, New Hampshire U.S., Oct. 24, 2016.

Whatever you think of Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, it's entirely possible that the most hated person in Washington today is FBI chief James Comey. His agency's review of the latest trove of Clinton emails yielded nothing that warranted criminal charges against the Democratic candidate.

Republicans were singing Comey's praises 10 days ago when he announced he was opening a review of newly discovered emails found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner's laptop – Weiner being the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Yesterday, not so much.

And the Democrats? They're still hopping mad about what effect Comey's new review had on early voting, particularly on down-ballot races.

"I'm on the Judiciary Committee. I'm sure we will have meetings. FBI Director Comey will be before us. And he should answer questions." – Senator Al Franken on CNN

People talk to relatives at a section of the wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2016 Around the world: A U.S.-backed alliance started its offensive into the Syrian Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa . But it isn't expected to be finished before Obama leaves office. China's parliament effectively barred two elected Hong Kong pro-independence politicians from taking office. It was Beijing's most direct intervention in the territory's legal and political system since the 1997 handover. The rare move by Beijing came after Yau Wai-ching, 25, and Baggio Leung, 30, pledged allegiance to the "Hong Kong nation" and displayed a banner declaring "Hong Kong is not China" during a swearing-in ceremony for the city's Legislative Council in October. President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the cancellation of the Philippines' purchase of police rifles from the United States. A month ago, U.S. Senate aides had already said that Washington was halting the sale due to concerns about human rights violations, namely Duterte's violent crackdown on drug dealers and users. Around the country Janet Reno , the first woman U.S. attorney general, who served eight tumultuous years under President Bill Clinton, has died from complications of Parkinson's disease at age 78, ABC News reported. Philadelphia reached a tentative deal with its striking public transportation workers, who walked off the job six days ago, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The strike was being closely watched for its potential impact on voter turnout in the largest city in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Around Wall Street Digits of the day: 223

The markets welcomed the Comey announcement, with Dow Jones futures up 223 points before the opening bell. If those gains hold, it would end a nine-day losing streak for the stock market. No matter who wins the race for the White House, markets are betting on one truly safe investment, and that is the currency of a country with bleak economic prospects: Japan. Oil rose more than 1 percent to $46 a barrel, boosted by a commitment from OPEC to stick to a deal to cut output, but prices remained more than $7 below last month's high due to persistent doubts over the feasibility of the group's plan.