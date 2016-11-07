Monday Morning Briefing: November Surprise

Whatever you think of Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump, it's entirely possible that the most hated person in Washington today is FBI chief James Comey. His agency's review of the latest trove of Clinton emails yielded nothing that warranted criminal charges against the Democratic candidate.
Republicans were singing Comey's praises 10 days ago when he announced he was opening a review of newly discovered emails found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner's laptop – Weiner being the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Yesterday, not so much.
And the Democrats? They're still hopping mad about what effect Comey's new review had on early voting, particularly on down-ballot races.
"I'm on the Judiciary Committee. I'm sure we will have meetings. FBI Director Comey will be before us. And he should answer questions." – Senator Al Franken on CNN
Plenty more election coverage from Reuters: Betting sites see record wagering on U.S. presidential election U.S. appeals court removes new voter-intimidation rules in Ohio As election looms, Trump says he is 'last chance,' Clinton sees 'moment of reckoning' Trump says he would not admit refugees without community support Polling: States Of The Nation Hello Walls
The markets welcomed the Comey announcement, with Dow Jones futures up 223 points before the opening bell. If those gains hold, it would end a nine-day losing streak for the stock market. No matter who wins the race for the White House, markets are betting on one truly safe investment, and that is the currency of a country with bleak economic prospects: Japan. Oil rose more than 1 percent to $46 a barrel, boosted by a commitment from OPEC to stick to a deal to cut output, but prices remained more than $7 below last month's high due to persistent doubts over the feasibility of the group's plan. Today's reason to live: