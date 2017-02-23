Thursday Morning Briefing: Red Red Meat

Conservative TV and radio personality Sean Hannity welcomes White House advisor Kellyanne Conway to his show being broadcast during the opening day of the Conservative Political Action Conference, February 22, 2017.

- "Fake Climate News Camouflaging an Anti-Capitalist Agenda"

- "When Did WWIII Begin?"

- "Armed and Fabulous: The New Normal"

- "If Heaven Has a Gate, A Wall, and Extreme Vetting, Why Can't America?"

Yes, it must be CPAC time again – when Republicans gather to tout their conservative bona fides, rising stars are anointed and panel discussions, like the ones listed above, ensue. This year, Republicans have a lot to celebrate. It's not just that they have retaken the White House and Senate, held on to the House and are poised to take over the Supreme Court. It's that despite the many differences within the Republican Party, this once-fringe event now represents the mainstream of the right.

Vice President Mike Pence closes tonight's festivities. President Donald Trump is slated to speak tomorrow morning. And over the next two days, just about every conservative luminary will address the faithful.

Top U.S. and Mexican officials are scheduled to meet today. They will likely talk about immigration, border security and trade. Expectations are low.

Quote of the day

"The relationship... is at such a historic low that it would be wishful thinking to assume that new concrete agenda items to advance [it] will come at this point." – Jason Marczak, director of the Atlantic Council's Latin America Economic Growth Initiative.

If you're looking for radical smartphone innovation, you won't find it in the forthcoming 10th anniversary iPhone, analysts and Asian component suppliers say. The features are limited to high resolution displays, wireless charging and 3D sensors – features that rival phones have had for years. But it may not matter much. There's so much pent-up demand for a new iPhone that shares have rallied 14 percent in the last month to a record high.

Around the country

- Trump rescinded protections that allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice in public schools. The Obama administration had threatened to withhold funding for schools that did not permit students to use the bathrooms matching their chosen gender identity. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos initially opposed Trump's decision, which was backed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the New York Times reported. Faced with the choice of resigning or going along with Trump and Sessions, DeVos went along.

- The president is expected to meet today with company executives to discuss how to create jobs, which is nothing unusual, except that five of those companies are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad. Those companies include General Electric, Caterpillar, 3M, United Technologies and Dana. Trump campaigned rather strongly against the offshoring of manufacturing jobs.

Protesters set fire to a structure as they prepare to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, Feb. 22, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

- All but a few dozen of the last holdouts peacefully vacated the protest camp opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline after an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a Republican, estimated there were 25 to 50 protesters left, who were free to leave voluntarily as long as they didn't interfere with cleanup crews scheduled to arrive this morning.

Around the world

- Malaysia asked Interpol to issue an alert to apprehend four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kim Jong Nam was believed to be fatally poisoned in Kuala Lumpur's main airport on Feb. 13.

- U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces stormed Mosul's airport and fought their way into a nearby military base. Islamic State fighters used suicide car bombs to try to stem the advance.

Digits of the day: 75,000

"What will they say about you? Maybe they'll say you exceeded all expectations," intones the female voice in a Saudi dialect. The images show Arab women fencing, boxing and figure skating. It's an online Nike ad and it's been shared 75,000 times on Twitter in the last 48 hours. And it represents a culture clash in parts of the Arab world.

Around Wall Street

- Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn will step aside after leading the firm for 16 years, allowing him to concentrate on slashing costs across its alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi. Hiroto Saikawa, a company veteran of 40 years, will take over the top slot at Nissan.

- Tesla's mass-market Model 3 sedan is on track for volume production by September, the company said, encouraging investors who see the electric vehicle as the avenue to profitability for the young company. But the carmaker continues to burn through cash.

- Syria's state grain buyer has signed contracts with local traders for 1.2 million metric tons of Russian wheat. It's the war-torn country's second attempt to secure large supplies of the food staple since October.

Today's reason to live

Squeeze – I've Returned