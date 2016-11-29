Tuesday Morning Briefing: Obamacare hatchet wielders

A plane carrying Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense to a regional championship match crashed in central Colombia. Police said 76 of the 81 people on board were killed. Heavy rain has halted rescue operations. We don't know why the plane crashed. Stay tuned to Reuters for more details.

Donald Trump is expected to tap Tom Price, a Georgia congressman, and Indiana policy expert Seema Verma to be his chief dismantlers of Obamacare. Tea Partier Price, the nominee for secretary of health and human services, opposes not only Obamacare, but abortion, gun control and global warming legislation. Verma, Trump's pick to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, worked closely with Vice President-elect Mike Pence when he was governor of Indiana on an overhaul of Medicaid that expands coverage but makes recipients make monthly contributions to health savings accounts.

Digit of the day: 5 percent

Iran and Iraq are resisting pressure from Saudi Arabia to curtail oil production, making it hard for OPEC to freeze global output when it meets on tomorrow. Crude oil prices have fallen about 5 percent in the last week.

Walking On A Wire

A member of Sakura circus team in Padukka, Sri Lanka Nov. 28, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte Around the country Ohio State University, is being investigated as a possible terror incident. "It bears all of the hallmarks of a terror attack carried out by someone who may have been self-radicalized," said Representative Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. A police officer killed Artan, who had injured 11 in the attack. The attack by Abdul Razak Ali Artan, the 18-year-old who plowed into a group of people with his car and then started hacking at them with a butcher knife at, is being investigated as a possible terror incident. "It bears all of the hallmarks of a terror attack carried out by someone who may have been self-radicalized," said Representative Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. A police officer killed Artan, who had injured 11 in the attack. Dakota Access Pipeline they are trying to halt. Governor Jack Dalrymple cited hazards posed by harsh weather as a blizzard bore down on the area. Standing Rock Sioux spokeswoman Phyllis Young said they're not going anywhere. North Dakota's governor ordered the expulsion of thousands of Native American and environmental activists from federal property near thethey are trying to halt. Governor Jack Dalrymple cited hazards posed by harsh weather as a blizzard bore down on the area. Standing Rock Sioux spokeswoman Phyllis Young said they're not going anywhere. two small Tennessee resort towns north of the Great Smoky Mountains. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Gatlinburg and parts of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where strong winds and drought stoked fires in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Wildfires threatenednorth of the Great Smoky Mountains. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Gatlinburg and parts of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where strong winds and drought stoked fires in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Around the world Quote of the day

"I used to bring at least 40-50 North Korean factory workers and waiters across at least once a month but it's less frequent now I don't think China wants them to come and work here anymore." – Liu, a labor agent who did not want to give his full name. It's not just the flow of workers that is drying up. Interviews with Chinese traders and business owners in Dandong reveal commerce with North Korea has become squeezed to an unprecedented degree as Beijing tries to thwart Pyongyang's accelerating nuclear and missile programs. South Korean President Park Geun-hye has offered to resign in the wake of a corruption scandal – sort of. She's asking parliament to decide how and when she can give up power. The main opposition Democratic Party called her move a ploy to escape impeachment. A roadside bomb in the southern Philippines wounded seven members of the President Rodrigo Duterte's security team, a day ahead of his planned visit to an area gripped by intense fighting between Islamist militants and government troops.

Around Wall Street

protests for higher pay, union rights and immigration reform today in their first major action since Donald Trump was elected. McDonald's restaurants in 340 cities will be prime rally targets, while baggage handlers and cabin cleaners at Chicago's O'Hare and Boston's Logan international airports are expected to rally for a minimum wage of $15 per hour. Workers from fast-food chains and nearly 20 airports are planningtoday in their first major action since Donald Trump was elected. McDonald's restaurants in 340 cities will be prime rally targets, while baggage handlers and cabin cleaners at Chicago's O'Hare and Boston's Logan international airports are expected to rally for a minimum wage of $15 per hour. Samsung is weighing a plan that will split itself into a holding company and an operating company. Investors have noted that the electronics giant has been underperforming its rivals because of its complex ownership structure, poor governance and inefficient cash management. The propensity of some of it latest phones to is weighing a plan that will split itself into a holding company and an operating company. Investors have noted that the electronics giant has been underperforming its rivals because of its complex ownership structure, poor governance and inefficient cash management. The propensity of some of it latest phones to burst into flames may also play a role. Apple, General Electric and Starbucks are some of the companies sourcing their supplies from Chinese-controlled firms that indirectly buy tin ore from a Myanmar mine controlled by the United Wa State Army. And those folks have been blacklisted by the United States for alleged narcotics trafficking in 2003. The companies in question are unlikely to be fined, but it does underscore the difficulty that big companies have monitoring their supply chains. are some of the companies sourcing their supplies from Chinese-controlled firms that indirectly buy tin ore from a Myanmar mine controlled by the United Wa State Army. And those folks have been blacklisted by the United States for alleged narcotics trafficking in 2003. The companies in question are unlikely to be fined, but it does underscore the difficulty that big companies have monitoring their supply chains.

Today's reason to live