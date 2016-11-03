Thursday Morning Briefing: Cubs to billy goat: Drop dead.

Theodore Roosevelt was finishing up his second term as president. Henry Ford produced his first Model T in Detroit. A newspaper cost a penny, probably because it couldn't cost any less. Lionel Hampton was born. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid – the real ones – died. The year was 1908. It was the last time the Chicago Cubs were world champions of baseball. Until last night.

The British government must get parliamentary approval to trigger the process of exiting the European Union, England's High Court ruled. More updates to come. Digit of the day: 7 percent

Facebook warned that revenue growth would slow in the current financial quarter, underscoring doubts that the company could continue its runaway success. Its shares fell 7 percent, shrugging off improved mobile ad sales and a growing user base.

Around the country

State and county Republican officials in North Carolina lobbied members of at least 17 county election boards to keep early-voting sites open for shorter hours on weekends and in evenings – times that usually see disproportionately high turnout by Democratic voters.

Quote of the day

"I became a villain, quite frankly. I got accused of being a traitor and everything else by the Republican Party." – Bill McAnulty, Board of Elections chairman for Randolph County in North Carolina

Donald Trump has been promising to revive the coal industry and put miners back to work by easing environmental restrictions and renegotiating trade deals to America’s advantage. But college-educated Millennials in the heart of coal country aren't buying what he's selling. In fact, West Virginia is suffering a brain drain of young talent - who aren't looking for jobs in the mines - looking for work in technology or the service economy. Philadelphia and its public transit union have made progress to resolve a labor strike that has crippled the city. They are expected to return to the bargaining table today. About 4,700 workers represented by the Transport Workers Union Local 234 went on strike early on Tuesday, raising fears that it could hamper residents as they try to vote in the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Around the world

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi told his followers to fight to the death in what he said was a war against Shi'ite Islam, Western "crusaders" and the Sunni "apostate" countries Turkey and Saudi Arabia. His message, via his first audio recording in nearly a year, comes as U.S.-backed Iraqi troops are in the middle of an assault on Mosul, the last ISIS stronghold in Iraq. Russia is secretly using mercenaries to fight on the ground in Syria, according in interviews with more than a dozen people with direct knowledge of these deployments. Two U.S. service members were killed while helping Afghan security forces fight the Taliban around the northern city of Kunduz. Afghan officials reported at least 16 civilians were killed.

Around Wall Street

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged in its last policy decision before the U.S. election, but signaled it could hike them in December as the economy gathers momentum and inflation picks up. Whole Foods founder John Mackey will retake the sole helm of the grocery chain in an effort to reverse its declining fortunes. The company has reported five straight quarters of falling sales at established stores, as everyday supermarkets offer a wider range of organic and healthier food, to say nothing of newer competitors such as Wal-Mart and Amazon. Target's grocery business is having similar issues. Its grocery chief, Anne Dament, is stepping down less than 18 months after she came on board. The grocery business, which accounts for about a fifth of the company's overall sales, posted its first drop in sales in two years in its most recent quarter.

