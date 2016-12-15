Thursday Morning Briefing: A president who kills, a looming trade war and thousands of dead eagles

China’s threat to slap a price-fixing fine on an as-yet unnamed U.S. automaker is just one example of how Beijing can retaliate if President-elect Trump upends decades of relations between the two countries.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte bragged that he "personally" killed criminals when he was mayor of Davao City. He used to prowl the streets on a big motorcycle looking for "an encounter to kill" just to show to local law enforcers he could do it. "If I can do it, why can't you?" he said. Turns out killing people is an impeachable offense, according to two Philippine senators. More than 2,000 people have been killed in police anti-drug operations since Duterte became president in July. Almost all were shot when they resisted arrest. Another 3,000 deaths are under investigation, with critics calling them vigilante killings.

The good news: The United States granted 30-year permits to wind farms in a boost to the renewable power industry. The bad news: The wind turbines could kill thousands of eagles. Wait! Where's Rudolph?

A herd of reindeer inside an enclosure as herders select and sort them in Krasnoye, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin Around Wall Street Yahoo uncovered yet another massive cyber attack in which more than a billion user accounts were compromised in August 2013, making it the largest breach in history. It was double the number of hacked accounts in a 2014 breach, which prompted Verizon to raise the possibility of backing out of a deal to buy the internet company. Following the latest disclosure, Verizon said: "We will review the impact of this new development before reaching any final conclusions." Yahoo says it's confident the deal will go through. Digit of the day: 3

Donald Trump's election put the Federal Reserve under a "cloud of uncertainty," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said, and prompted some policymakers to shift their economic forecasts. The Fed expects three interest rate hikes in 2017, partly as a result of the changes in fiscal policy expected under Trump. That's up from two in their September forecast. As expected, the Fed raised short-term rates by 0.25 percentage point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was all over the place after the announcement before settling 119 points lower. Dow Jones futures are up 46 points this morning. The Fed chief wouldn't be baited into commenting on Trump. Quote of the day

"I am not going to offer the incoming president advice about how to conduct himself." – Fed Chair Janet Yellen Trump met with some of Silicon Valley's most powerful executives to smooth over frictions between two sides that made no secret of their disdain for each other during the election campaign. The meeting focused chiefly on economic issues, including job creation, lowering taxes and trade dynamics with China, while largely skirting the many disagreements the tech industry has with Trump on matters ranging from immigration to digital privacy. Around the world Syrian fighters loyal to President Bashar al-Assad fired on ambulances trying to evacuate people from the last rebel stronghold in eastern Aleppo, killing at least one person. Other buses and ambulances later started moving into rebel-held areas of the city under a deal to evacuate civilians and fighters. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met today to try to resolve a territorial dispute that has blocked a peace treaty formally ending World War Two. A deal to end the dispute over the islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories and in Russia as the Southern Kuriles, carries risks for Putin, who does not want to tarnish his image at home of a staunch defender of Russian sovereignty. Around the country The Arctic air that swept across the Midwest this week is heading for the East Coast, bringing with it the possibility of gale-force winds, sub-freezing temperatures and a chance of snow. Massachusetts became the first state in the Northeast to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Lawyers are set to give their closing arguments at white supremacist Dylann Roof's federal hate crimes trial after six days of chilling testimony about the shooting massacre at a historic black church in South Carolina last year. Today's reason to live