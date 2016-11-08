Tuesday Morning Briefing: Election Day: You made it!

Myla Gibson, 3, waits as her father Ken Gibson fills out a ballot for the presidential election at the James Weldon Johnson school in East Harlem, November 8, 2016.

Apparently there's an election today. If you're eligible, you should vote in it.

Hillary Clinton has a 90 percent chance of victory, unchanged from last week, according to Reuters/Ipsos' States Of The Nation poll. Aggregator nonpareil FiveThirtyEight gives Clinton a 72 percent chance of winning, her highest since Oct. 31. Digits of the day: 60 percent

Reuters/Ipsos expects turnout to be 60 percent. If they're right, that would be the highest turnout since the 1968 election between Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey.

A quick run-through of the battleground states (Reuters/Ipsos): Florida: Clinton +1 Iowa: even New Hampshire: Clinton +2 Pennsylvania: Clinton +3 Michigan: Clinton +1 Nevada: Clinton +3 North Carolina: Trump +1 Ohio: Clinton +1

The Senate is a tossup, according to FiveThirtyEight.: New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan picked up a little ground on Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte since yesterday, but ultimately it's a coin toss. This could be the race that determines which party controls the Senate. Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto slightly extended her lead for the state's open seat over Joe Heck, but it's also close. The seat was vacated by Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, who is retiring. In Missouri, the Republican incumbent has a 0.7-point lead over Democratic challenger Jason Kander. Pennsylvania Democrat Katie McGinty has a 1.2-point lead over Republican incumbent Pat Toomey. Democratic challengers Russ Feingold and Tammy Duckworth are ahead in Wisconsin and Illinois. Republican incumbents Richard Burr and Todd Young lead in North Carolina and Indiana.

And as always, please watch the Reuters Election Liveblog all day and all of the night for up-to-the-second updates. Around the country Tens of thousands of voters, the vast majority seeking to prevent a Trump presidency, have signed up on "vote-swapping" exchanges in advance of Election Day. The digital exchanges seek to solve a quadrennial conundrum for voters "trapped" in one of the 40 or so noncompetitive states: How can I make my vote count? A federal jury awarded $3 million in damages to a University of Virginia administrator who was defamed by Rolling Stone magazine's now-retracted story about a gang rape. Wealthy Manhattan real estate scion Robert Durst, whose ties to several slayings were chronicled in the chilling HBO documentary "The Jinx," pleaded not guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of a close friend 16 years ago in Los Angeles.

Good day, sunshine

A Hindu devotee holds offerings as she worships the Sun God in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Kolkata, Nov. 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Around the world Quote of the day:

"The devil himself would be astounded by Daesh's methods of torture. It is beyond the imagination." -- Riyad Ahmed, a former English teacher from the outskirts of Mosul. Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. As a coalition of forces advance, stories of Islamic State's brutality and growing desperation are being reinforced by first-hand accounts of residents. Islamic State fighters have abducted nearly 300 former Iraqi Security Forces members near Mosul and forced 1,500 families to retreat with them from the town of Hammam al Alil toward Mosul airport, a U.N. spokeswoman said. Rurik Jutting, a former Bank of America employee, was jailed for life for the grisly murders of two Indonesian women he tortured in his Hong Kong apartment in what the judge said was one of the most horrifying cases the Chinese-ruled territory has known. Around Wall Street Big global banks, including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are bracing for potential tumult on financial markets tomorrow. Bank preparations ahead of the election reflect their experience following Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union in June, when the S&P 500 fell 3.6 percent the day after the poll. Facebook is testing a feature that would let page administrators create job postings and receive applications from candidates, a move that could pressure LinkedIn's recruiting business. Today's reason to live

A bonus reason to live! (Because you might need two today)

Monty Python – Election Night Special