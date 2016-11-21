Monday Morning Briefing: Francis forgives, Sessions – not so much

Pope Francis gave all Roman Catholic priests the power to forgive abortion, a right previously reserved for bishops or special confessors. Quote of the day

"I wish to restate as firmly as I can that abortion is a grave sin, since it puts an end to an innocent life. In the same way, however, I can and must state that there is no sin that God’s mercy cannot reach and wipe away when it finds a repentant heart seeking to be reconciled with the Father. May every priest, therefore, be a guide, support and comfort to penitents on this journey of special reconciliation." – Pope Francis

Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, is not a big fan of the H-1B visa program that admits 65,000 skilled technology workers and another 20,000 graduate students annually. Sessions has long sought to curtail the program and introduced legislation last year aiming to make the visas less available to large outsourcing companies such as Infosys. Such firms, by far the largest users of H-1B visas, provide foreign contractors to U.S. companies looking to slash information technology costs. Tech companies want to expand the program.

It was a cavalcade of Republican luminaries being ushered in and out of President-elect Donald Trump's New Jersey golf resort. Among the guests: Marine Corps General James Mattis, a leading candidate for defense secretary Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate and frequent Trump critic, being considered for secretary of state Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, another secretary of state contender Blackstone board member Jon Gray, a treasury secretary option. Marine Corps General John Kelly New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was fired as head of Trump's transition team earlier this month I'm sorry. Can I see some photo ID, please?

Dogs wait as their owner stands in a polling booth to vote in the first round of the French center-right presidential primary election in Nice, France, Nov. 20, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Around Wall Street Digits of the day: 2 percent

Oil prices hit their highest level in three weeks, as OPEC appeared to be moving closer to an agreement to cut output. Generally speaking, over the next two weeks, you can expect every rally in oil to be attributed to the possibility of OPEC reaching an agreement, and every decline hung on the fading possibility of same. London Brent crude oil is up 2 percent to nearly $48 a barrel, its highest level since Nov. 2. Symantec plans to buy identity theft protection company LifeLock for $2.3 billion, in an effort to boost its Norton cybersecurity unit. Killing is their business and business is…falling off, actually. Around the country There's been a spate of shootings of police officers, which at the moment are believed to be unrelated. Only one was fatal. In San Antonio, a police officer was shot in the head while he was writing up a traffic ticket. The San Antonio Express-News reported that a person of interest was in custody and being questioned. In St. Louis, a policeman was shot in the face while he sat in his cruiser. The suspect was later killed during a shootout as he fled from officers who spotted his car, the Louis Post-Dispatch reported. A Sanibel, Florida, officer was shot during a drive-by during a traffic stop, NBC affiliate WBBH reported. The suspect was caught after exchanging gunfire with police. The officer was treated and released. A Kansas City policeman and a suspect were both shot during a traffic stop, local media reported. The officer's injuries are not life threatening, the Kansas City Star reported, but the suspect was killed. Police fired tear gas on hundreds of protesters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. An estimated 400 protesters mounted the Backwater Bridge and attempted to force their way past police. Demonstrators tried to start about a dozen fires as they attempted to outflank and "attack" law enforcement barricades, Morton County Sheriff's Department said. About 100 to 200 protesters remained after midnight. Around the world Iraqi Shi'ite militias are massing troops to cut remaining supply routes to Mosul, Islamic State's last major stronghold in Iraq, closing in on the road that links the Syrian and Iraqi parts of its self-declared "Caliphate." A suicide bomber killed at least 27 people and wounded dozens at a crowded Shi'ite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul. A monkey pulled a head scarf off a schoolgirl in Sabha, Libya. Now at least 16 people are dead and 50 are injured.

