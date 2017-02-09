Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, described the president's attacks on the judiciary as "demoralizing" and "disheartening." Trump has been relentless in his criticism of the appellate court that blocked his ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Judge Gorsuch made his remarks in a conversation with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the New York Times reported, as the nominee paid courtesy calls on Capitol Hill to build support for his confirmation. Senate Democrats' main line of attack on Gorsuch is that he will not stand up to Trump's policies.

Meanwhile, a cornerstone of the case made by Trump's opponents is whether the ban discriminates against Muslims. To defend against it, Trump will find himself pitted against his own words.

"Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on." – ​Donald J. Trump's statement on preventing Muslim immigration, Dec. 7,2015

A decision on Trump's appeal of the ban on the ban is expected as early as today.

Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama was confirmed as attorney general, with a vote along party lines (West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin broke ranks to vote with Republicans). The confirmation followed weeks of fierce debate that culminated in Senator Elizabeth Warren (D- Mass.) being formally silenced for trying to read a 1986 letter from Martin Luther King's widow Coretta Scott King that was critical of Sessions.

Just a little off the top, please

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip Feb. 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Around the country

-Trump blasted the Nordstrom department store chain for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, prompting critics to accuse him of misusing public office to benefit his family's sprawling business empire.

-U.S. aviation executives are expected to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with Trump today. The White House meeting comes at a time of heightened tension within the industry after airlines raised concerns about trade agreements with foreign rivals. Trump has vowed to renegotiate or scrap trade deals he sees as unfair between the United States and other countries.

-The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota is running out of legal options to halt the Dakota Access Pipeline. But Erin Wise, spokeswoman for the International Indigenous Youth Council predicted "bloodshed."

Around the world

-Trump broke the ice with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter that said he looked forward to working with him to develop relations, although they haven't spoken directly since Trump took office. Diplomatic sources in Beijing say China has been nervous about Xi being humiliated in the event a call with Trump goes wrong and the details are leaked to the U.S. media, the way it was when Trump spoke with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last week.

-Eight countries have joined an initiative to raise millions of dollars to replace shortfalls caused by Trump's ban on U.S.-funded groups around the world providing information on abortion, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin said. A conference would be held on March 2 in Brussels to kick-start the funding initiative to help non-governmental organizations whose family planning projects could be affected, she said. The Netherlands announced in January the launch of a global fund to help women access abortion services.

Digits of the day: 2.8

How will Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe compete with Trump…on the golf course? Trump's handicap is 2.8. Abe's handicap wasn't available, but he usually shoots between 90 and 100 over 18 holes, which would place him squarely in the field of average weekend hackers.

Around Wall Street

-Tesla will shut down production at its California assembly plant for a week this month to prepare for production of its Model 3 sedan, moving the company closer to meeting its target to start production in July.

-Lockheed Martin wants to move production of its F-16 combat jets to India, but understands President Donald Trump's administration may want to take a "fresh look" at the proposal. With no more orders for the F-16 from the Pentagon, Lockheed plans to use its Fort Worth, Texas, plant instead to produce the fifth generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to which the United States Air Force is transitioning.

-Singapore Airlines ordered 39 Boeing wide-body planes worth $13.8, a setback for Airbus Group in the fight for long-term orders.

Today's reason to live

Mekons – (Sometimes I Feel Like) Fletcher Christian