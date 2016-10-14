Friday Morning Briefing: The Trump tightrope

If Donald Trump loses the presidential election, his polarizing candidacy may reverberate well past 2016 and tarnish the entire Republican Party. On the other hand, Republicans need Trump's constituency in this election's congressional races and for whomever they put up for president in 2020 (or 2024, if you're a Trump optimist).

Quote of the day

"The brand has already been irrevocably damaged. There’s nothing we can do in the short term. In two to four years, the stain on our party’s soul won’t be washed away." – Doug Heye, a former top Republican Party official.

The death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej occurs at a fragile time in the United States' relationship with Asia.

- It coincides with faltering momentum in Obama's signature policy of rebalancing the U.S. focus on the region in the face of China's ascending influence.

- Thailand was already occupying a back seat in regional affairs following a 2014 military coup seen as a means to maintain stability during the king's long illness. Thailand is expected to turn further inward during a prolonged mourning period and potentially politically fragile royal succession.

- We don't know much about the expected successor, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn.

China's producer prices unexpectedly rose in September for the first time in nearly five years thanks to higher commodity prices, welcome news for the government as it struggles to whittle down a growing mountain of corporate debt.

Around the world

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said that the Syrian army's capture of Aleppo would be "a very important springboard" to pushing "terrorists" back to Turkey. "You have to keep cleaning this area and to push the terrorists to Turkey, to go back to where they come from or to kill them. There's no other option," Assad said in an interview with Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda. The Russia-backed Syrian military has killed more than 150 people in eastern Aleppo this week alone. President Barack Obama and his senior foreign policy advisers are expected to meet today to consider military and other options in Syria

Digits of the day: 21

More Nigerian girls kidnapped by the jihadist group Boko Haram are expected to be released "in the next few days or months," said Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Boko Haram released 21 girls yesterday after the Red Cross and the Swiss government brokered a deal with the group. Boko Haram kidnapped more than 200 girls in April 2014 from the northern town of Chibok.

Some of the 21 Chibok school girls released are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria, October 13, 2016. Sunday Aghaeze/Special Assistant to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari/Handout via REUTERS

Thousands of passengers were delayed worldwide after a computer glitch temporarily halted departures at United Airlines. It is the third computer glitch to hit United's owner United Continental Holdings in recent months and the latest in a series of problems that have tested the reliance on technology of some of the world's largest carriers.

Around the country

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of last month's bombings in New York and New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder police officers in a shootout that preceded his arrest. He made his plea via Skype from his hospital bed, where he is recovering from gunshot wounds from the shootout.

A woman arrested in Phoenix for domestic violence and assaulting a police officer slipped out of her handcuffs and hung herself with a shoelace from a vent in the back of a police van. We don't know her name, but she's not expected to survive. Police said she was the only one in the back of the van.

The cost of renting office space in Manhattan set new records in the third quarter, helped by a job creation rate in New York that exceeds the nationwide average, according to brokerage Colliers International. Leasing activity across Manhattan is 13.8 percent above the city's 10-year average, and year-to-date is 11.1 percent better than 2015, a banner year for commercial real estate in New York.

Around Wall Street

Hershey's CEO John Bilbrey is planning to step down by next summer. The company was an acquisition target for Oreo cookie-maker Mondelez International earlier this year. Following a dispute with the Pennsylvania attorney general over its governance policy, the trust that runs Hershey's in July agreed to expand its board from 10 members to 13, and for five members to resign by year's end. That agreement raised questions about the company's future plans.

IBM, Google and seven others are jointly introducing an open specification that can boost datacenter server performance by up to 10 times in an effort to compete with Intel.

Britain's banks are not reporting the full extent of cyber attacks to regulators for fear of punishment or bad publicity, bank executives and providers of security systems say. In fact, banks are under almost constant attack, Shlomo Touboul, Chief Executive of Israeli-based cyber security firm Illusive Networks said.

Today's reason to live

English Beat – Save It For Later