Wednesday Morning Briefing: Immigrant Song

If Day 1 was devoted to trade policy and Day 2 was devoted to oil pipelines and, by extension, environmental policy, then Day 3 is expected to be about immigration, or national security, as President Donald Trump would prefer to categorize it.
Trump is expected to sign executive orders that include a temporary ban on most refugees and a suspension of visas for citizens of Syria and six other countries until more aggressive vetting is in place. The other countries include Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The action is expected to make exceptions for religious minorities escaping persecution,
And, of course, there's the wall. New orders are expected to direct the construction of a border wall with Mexico and other actions to cut the number of illegal immigrants living in the United States. Woof!