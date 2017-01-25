FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Wednesday Morning Briefing: Immigrant Song
January 25, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 7 months ago

Wednesday Morning Briefing: Immigrant Song

Derek Caney

9 Min Read

Families separated by the two countries chat along the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Border Field State Park, California, Nov. 19, 2016.Mike Blake

If Day 1 was devoted to trade policy and Day 2 was devoted to oil pipelines and, by extension, environmental policy, then Day 3 is expected to be about immigration, or national security, as President Donald Trump would prefer to categorize it.

Tweet ID: "824083821889015809"

Trump is expected to sign executive orders that include a temporary ban on most refugees and a suspension of visas for citizens of Syria and six other countries until more aggressive vetting is in place. The other countries include Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The action is expected to make exceptions for religious minorities escaping persecution,

And, of course, there's the wall. New orders are expected to direct the construction of a border wall with Mexico and other actions to cut the number of illegal immigrants living in the United States. Woof!

A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Jan. 24, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Jan. 24, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Around the country Trump also called for an investigation into voter fraud, after repeatedly asserting, without providing evidence, the reason he lost the popular vote in the election is because up to 5 million immigrants voted illegally.

 

Tweet ID: "824227824903090176"
Tweet ID: "824228768227217408"
He is also trying to limit the flow of information from the EPA, the Interior Department, the Agriculture Department and the health department, according to government employees. The moves raise concerns that he will sideline scientific research showing that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels contributes to global warming. For example, the White House instructed the EPA to remove the climate change page from its website. He also took on the city of Chicago, promising federal intervention unless local officials can curb the murder rate on their own. Around the world Under pressure from Trump, Mexico is preparing to discuss changes to NAFTA rules about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a trade war with the United States. Changes to those rules could help align Mexico with Trump's industrial strategy of boosting U.S. manufacturing jobs and dovetail with the Mexican government's calls to strengthen North American competitiveness. It could also help pave the way for a broader deal with Trump over border security and immigration, Mexican officials believe. The Netherlands is launching a global fund to help women access abortion services to compensate for Trump's ban on U.S. federal funding for foreign groups providing abortions or abortion support for family planning abroad. The Dutch government has held preliminary discussions on the initiative with other European Union members who have responded positively, a foreign ministry spokesman said. Trump reinstated a policy that requires foreign NGOs who receive U.S. global family planning funds to certify that they do not perform abortions or provide abortion advice as a method of family planning. Turkey's high electoral board is expected to announce the date this week of a referendum on constitutional changes that would extend the powers of the presidency, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said. Around Wall Street With Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trading bloc, he runs the risk of kneecapping the U.S. agricultural economy, which has grown increasingly dependent on exports. Trump won nearly two-thirds of the rural vote in November, with big agricultural states including Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio and Indiana all lining up for the Republican. Cisco Systems plans to buy AppDynamics for $3.7 billion in an effort to expand beyond networking and into the business software sector. Today's reason to live
 
