Families separated by the two countries chat along the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Border Field State Park, California, Nov. 19, 2016.

If Day 1 was devoted to trade policy and Day 2 was devoted to oil pipelines and, by extension, environmental policy, then Day 3 is expected to be about immigration, or national security, as President Donald Trump would prefer to categorize it.

Tweet ID: "824083821889015809"

Trump is expected to sign executive orders that include a temporary ban on most refugees and a suspension of visas for citizens of Syria and six other countries until more aggressive vetting is in place. The other countries include Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. The action is expected to make exceptions for religious minorities escaping persecution,

And, of course, there's the wall. New orders are expected to direct the construction of a border wall with Mexico and other actions to cut the number of illegal immigrants living in the United States. Woof!

A Husky dog pulls a rig during practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Jan. 24, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne Around the country voter fraud, after repeatedly asserting, without providing evidence, Trump also called for an investigation into, after repeatedly asserting, without providing evidence, the reason he lost the popular vote in the election is because up to 5 million immigrants voted illegally.

Tweet ID: "824227824903090176"