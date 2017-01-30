FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Monday Morning Briefing: A weekend of panic and protest
January 30, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 7 months ago

Monday Morning Briefing: A weekend of panic and protest

Derek Caney

9 Min Read

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Jan. 29, 2017.Laura Buckman

"We are totally prepared to work it out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over." – President Donald Trump, White House pool report

"We are as much in the dark as everybody else." – Heidi Nassauer, chief of passenger operations for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"It wasn't chaos." – White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on NBC's Meet The Press           

Let's review.

Friday: The Trump Administration issued an executive order that temporarily barred travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, all Muslim-majority countries.

Saturday: The Department of Homeland Security said the ban also applied to travelers holding green cards, legal permanent residents of the United States. Such residents would be subject to additional screening on a case-by-case basis.

The result was travelers who were being detained without access to counsel: confrontations between elected officials and border patrol agents; a late night emergency stay of the green-card portion of the order by a federal judge and ultimately …

Sunday: It led to tens of thousands of people across the country protesting en masse for the second consecutive weekend the policies of the Trump administration. After some mixed messages, the administration rolled back the green card provision.

That's the nutshell. But Reuters has plenty more coverage: Iraqi parliament wants government to retaliate against U.S. travel ban Trump aides call travel ban success despite broad criticism Global backlash grows against Trump's immigration order Emboldened by Trump, some police unions seek to overhaul Obama's reforms British petition to halt Trump visit nears one million Silicon Valley puts money and muscle into fighting Trump immigrant curbs Starbucks CEO Schultz plans to hire 10,000 refugees after Trump ban Trump's heartland voters shrug off global uproar over immigration ban Senate Democratic leader calls immigration order 'un-American (Video) S. public universities are fretting over the order

And of course, you can get the blow-by-blow on the Reuters liveblog. Digits of the day: $19 million

Tweet ID: "825854514947317761"
Around the world Six people were killed and eight wounded when gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called shootings a "terrorist attack on Muslims." Police said the two suspects had been arrested. Saudi Arabia's King Salman agreed to support safe zones in Syria and Yemen, the White House said. The King and Trump spoke by telephone yesterday of the need to strengthen joint efforts to fight the spread of Islamic State militants. Russia is on the march in the Arctic and building new nuclear icebreakers. It is part of a push to firm Moscow's hand in the High North as it vies for dominance with traditional rivals Canada, the United States, and Norway as well as newcomer China. Around the country Billionaire industrialist Charles Koch is launching a campaign to sink a border tax under consideration by Republican leaders in Congress, a move that could complicate the lawmakers' efforts to find a way to pay for President Donald Trump's proposed wall on the U.S. border with Mexico. Delta Air Lines resumed limited operations after a systems outage grounded its domestic U.S. flights last night. Delta canceled about 150 flights scheduled for departure on Sunday night or in the early hours of Monday, with more expected. It advised travelers that "not all delays/cancellations are being reflected on Delta systems." Delta's website, which was also down, was restored early on Monday. From the broadcast booth to the owners' suites the Trump effect will be felt on and off the field at the Super Bowl say industry experts, as a 'Make America Great Again' beat provides the background music for the country's biggest sporting party. Around Wall Street It's called "zero-based budgeting." And it requires corporate managers to justify each line item of spending in their budgets, or even build their budgets from scratch, rather than using the previous year's budget as a starting point. It was made popular by former President Jimmy Carter and it's coming back into vogue. And some people could lose their jobs as a result. U.S. drilling activity may be undermining efforts by OPEC nations to curtail oil production. Toyota's  four-year run as the world's top-selling automaker has ended as its global sales for 2016 fell short of Volkswagen. Today's reason to live:
