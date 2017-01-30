Monday Morning Briefing: A weekend of panic and protest

People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Jan. 29, 2017.

"We are totally prepared to work it out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over." – President Donald Trump, White House pool report

"We are as much in the dark as everybody else." – Heidi Nassauer, chief of passenger operations for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"It wasn't chaos." – White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on NBC's Meet The Press

Let's review.

Friday: The Trump Administration issued an executive order that temporarily barred travelers from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, all Muslim-majority countries.

Saturday: The Department of Homeland Security said the ban also applied to travelers holding green cards, legal permanent residents of the United States. Such residents would be subject to additional screening on a case-by-case basis.

The result was travelers who were being detained without access to counsel: confrontations between elected officials and border patrol agents; a late night emergency stay of the green-card portion of the order by a federal judge and ultimately …

Sunday: It led to tens of thousands of people across the country protesting en masse for the second consecutive weekend the policies of the Trump administration. After some mixed messages, the administration rolled back the green card provision.

